Gold Rate Today in India

On 19 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,650 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹640 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,846 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 19 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,650 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹16,245 or 11.82%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.82% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,650 154,290 640.00 0.41% 22 Carat 140,846 141,433 586.70 0.41% 18 Carat 115,238 115,718 480.00 0.41% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down amid higher US Treasury yields, and elevated crude prices are fueling inflationary concerns. Higher treasury yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold. Crude prices jumped above the $90/bbl mark as US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman.

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Little signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, and disruptions in the crucial waterway passage—the Strait of Hormuz—continue to keep the yellow metal under pressure. Trump said that currently there are no ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran, adding to geopolitical uncertainties.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold may remain range-bound in the near term, as markets await the outcome of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting and remarks from the Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. “MCX Gold October may rise to Rs 154,800 amid a rebound in global markets. Key focus is on the FOMC minutes which will release tonight,” said Jigar Trivedi, seniro analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,860 ( 640.00 ) 141,038 ( 586.70 ) 115,395 ( 480.00 ) Bangalore 153,770 ( 650.00 ) 140,956 ( 595.90 ) 115,328 ( 487.50 ) Chennai 154,100 ( 640.00 ) 141,258 ( 586.70 ) 115,575 ( 480.00 ) Delhi 153,390 ( 640.00 ) 140,608 ( 586.70 ) 115,043 ( 480.00 ) Hyderabad 153,900 ( 640.00 ) 141,075 ( 586.70 ) 115,425 ( 480.00 ) Kolkata 153,450 ( 640.00 ) 140,663 ( 586.70 ) 115,088 ( 480.00 ) Mumbai 153,650 ( 640.00 ) 140,846 ( 586.70 ) 115,238 ( 480.00 ) Pune 153,650 ( 640.00 ) 140,846 ( 586.70 ) 115,238 ( 480.00 ) Surat 153,860 ( 640.00 ) 141,038 ( 586.70 ) 115,395 ( 480.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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