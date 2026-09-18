Gold Rate Today in India

On 18 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,720 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹290 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,910 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 18 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,720 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹17,415 or 12.78%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 12.78% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,720 153,430 290.00 0.19% 22 Carat 140,910 140,644 265.80 0.19% 18 Carat 115,290 115,073 217.50 0.19% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices retreated from yesterday’s low, led by a weak dollar and easing oil prices. A soft dollar makes precious metals less expensive for other currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

Oil prices declined for a third consecutive session as reports emerged that Saudi Arabia is seeking to restore flows through its East-West pipeline, helping ease inflationary pressures. Treasury yields also pulled back from their multi-year highs, further adding to the gains for the yellow metal.

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However, markets remain cautious as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points and traders expect one more rate hike by the Fed before the year-end. Higher interest rates decrease the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trade range-bound in the near term, led by the hawkish monetary policy stance of central banks worldwide. Additionally, a rise in treasury yields and oil prices could cap gains for the yellow metal.

“MCX Gold October futures may appreciate to Rs. 153,400/10g as prices are likely to rebound in the global markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,920 ( 290.00 ) 141,093 ( 265.80 ) 115,440 ( 217.50 ) Bangalore 153,840 ( 290.00 ) 141,020 ( 265.80 ) 115,380 ( 217.50 ) Chennai 154,160 ( 280.00 ) 141,313 ( 256.60 ) 115,620 ( 210.00 ) Delhi 153,450 ( 280.00 ) 140,663 ( 256.70 ) 115,088 ( 210.00 ) Hyderabad 153,960 ( 290.00 ) 141,130 ( 265.80 ) 115,470 ( 217.50 ) Kolkata 153,510 ( 280.00 ) 140,718 ( 256.70 ) 115,133 ( 210.00 ) Mumbai 153,720 ( 290.00 ) 140,910 ( 265.80 ) 115,290 ( 217.50 ) Pune 153,720 ( 290.00 ) 140,910 ( 265.80 ) 115,290 ( 217.50 ) Surat 153,920 ( 290.00 ) 141,093 ( 265.80 ) 115,440 ( 217.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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