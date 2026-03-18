Gold Rate Today in India On 18 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹155,770 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹740 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹142,789 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 18 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹155,770 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹150,824, reflecting a difference of ₹4,946 or 3.28%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.28% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 155,770 156,510 740.00 0.47% 22 Carat 142,789 143,468 678.30 0.47% 18 Carat 116,828 117,383 555.00 0.47% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold dipped to around $5,000 per ounce, staying near its lowest level in a month, as investors continued to assess the impact of fluctuating oil prices on inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

With the Fed widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged later today, markets will closely examine the central bank’s outlook on rising energy prices and a cooling labour market.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 17th March 2026: Gold is up by 0.21%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Other major central banks, including the ECB, BoE, and BoJ, are also expected to keep their policy settings unchanged.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel continued overnight strikes, as Iran confirmed that national security chief Ali Larijani had been killed, following earlier Israeli claims he died in an airstrike.

Outlook for Gold Investors

The central bank is expected to hold rates steady, with focus on its outlook amid rising energy prices and a cooling labor market. Also, Tehran pressed ahead with attacks on energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely disrupted.

“Despite the recent weakness, gold is still up about 16% year-to-date. MCX Gold April futures are likely to trade with a bearish undertone to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 17th March 2026: Silver is up by 0.26%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 155,980 ( 740.00 ) 142,982 ( 678.30 ) 116,985 ( 555.00 ) Bangalore 155,900 ( 740.00 ) 142,908 ( 678.40 ) 116,925 ( 555.00 ) Chennai 156,230 ( 740.00 ) 143,211 ( 678.40 ) 117,173 ( 555.00 ) Delhi 155,510 ( 730.00 ) 142,551 ( 669.20 ) 116,633 ( 547.50 ) Hyderabad 156,020 ( 740.00 ) 143,018 ( 678.40 ) 117,015 ( 555.00 ) Kolkata 155,570 ( 740.00 ) 142,606 ( 678.40 ) 116,678 ( 555.00 ) Mumbai 155,770 ( 740.00 ) 142,789 ( 678.30 ) 116,828 ( 555.00 ) Pune 155,770 ( 740.00 ) 142,789 ( 678.30 ) 116,828 ( 555.00 ) Surat 155,980 ( 740.00 ) 142,982 ( 678.30 ) 116,985 ( 555.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: