Gold Rate Today in India On 18 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,850 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹990 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,113 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 18 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,850 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹146,063, reflecting a difference of ₹6,787 or 4.65%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.65% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,850 151,860 990.00 0.65% 22 Carat 140,113 139,205 907.50 0.65% 18 Carat 114,638 113,895 742.50 0.65% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady today over mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials over expectations of a rate cut. Fed Governor Michael Barr has said that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged for some time. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has said that the Fed could approve “several more” rate cuts later this year if inflation levels meet the central bank’s target.

Lower interest rates increase the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets like gold.

However, gold prices have seen sharp declines over the past trading sessions, largely due to thin trading activity in China. Markets in the mainland China are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On the geopolitical front, easing tensions between the US and Iran also weighed on sentiment, while Russia and Ukraine concluded their first two days of peace talks. This has further dampened the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound over the near term due to subdued trading in Chinese markets and easing geopolitical developments. Markets continue to assess the Fed’s policy stance as governors give out cues for rate cuts this year.

Investors will monitor the minutes released from the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting along with key US economic data for further cues and clearer guidance on the Fed’s policy stance.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,050 ( 990.00 ) 140,296 ( 907.50 ) 114,788 ( 742.50 ) Bangalore 152,970 ( 990.00 ) 140,223 ( 907.50 ) 114,728 ( 742.50 ) Chennai 153,290 ( 990.00 ) 140,516 ( 907.50 ) 114,968 ( 742.50 ) Delhi 152,590 ( 990.00 ) 139,874 ( 907.50 ) 114,443 ( 742.50 ) Hyderabad 153,090 ( 990.00 ) 140,333 ( 907.50 ) 114,818 ( 742.50 ) Kolkata 152,650 ( 990.00 ) 139,929 ( 907.50 ) 114,488 ( 742.50 ) Mumbai 152,850 ( 990.00 ) 140,113 ( 907.50 ) 114,638 ( 742.50 ) Pune 152,850 ( 990.00 ) 140,113 ( 907.50 ) 114,638 ( 742.50 ) Surat 153,050 ( 990.00 ) 140,296 ( 907.50 ) 114,788 ( 742.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: