Gold Rate Today in India

On 17 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹151,190 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹2,130 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹138,591 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 17 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹151,190 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹14,885 or 10.92%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.92% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 151,190 153,320 2,130.00 1.39% 22 Carat 138,591 140,543 1,952.50 1.39% 18 Carat 113,393 114,990 1,597.50 1.39% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish remarks, as the central bank raised key interest rates by 25 basis points. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Policymakers have signalled another rate hike before the end of the year, as inflation remains above the Fed’s target of 2%. Declines for the yellow metal were capped as oil prices slipped from their highs following reports of Saudi crude rerouted through Oman.

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Additionally, US President Donald Trump said that the prolonged West Asia conflict may end soon, adding to the relief for the precious metal.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near-term as markets monitor the escalations in the Middle East. Experts note that oil prices remain a key factor for the trajectory of gold prices.

“MCX Gold October futures may slip to Rs. 151,000/10g as trend is weak in the global market after the Fed Chairman Warsh’s speech,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 151,390 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,774 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,543 ( 1,597.50 ) Bangalore 151,310 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,701 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,483 ( 1,597.50 ) Chennai 151,630 ( 2,140.00 ) 138,994 ( 1,961.60 ) 113,723 ( 1,605.00 ) Delhi 150,930 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,353 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,198 ( 1,597.50 ) Hyderabad 151,430 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,811 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,573 ( 1,597.50 ) Kolkata 150,990 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,408 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,243 ( 1,597.50 ) Mumbai 151,190 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,591 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,393 ( 1,597.50 ) Pune 151,190 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,591 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,393 ( 1,597.50 ) Surat 151,390 ( 2,130.00 ) 138,774 ( 1,952.50 ) 113,543 ( 1,597.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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