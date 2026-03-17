Gold Rate Today in India On 17 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹157,590 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,300 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹144,458 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 17 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹157,590 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹150,824, reflecting a difference of ₹6,766 or 4.49%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.49% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 157,590 156,290 1,300.00 0.83% 22 Carat 144,458 143,266 1,191.70 0.83% 18 Carat 118,193 117,218 975.00 0.83% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on the back of a steady dollar index and persistent inflationary concerns. The dollar index pushed down from its monthly record highs, which helped boost sentiment for gold.

However, the yellow metal is trading at its monthly low levels due to high prices of oil and energy, which have renewed inflationary concerns worldwide. The US-Israeli conflict with Iran has also scaled back expectations of monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. High interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign affairs minister has said that some vessels are allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical sea route for the transit of Middle Eastern oil. This eased fears of prolonged oil disruptions, thereby adding to the recent downturn in gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to expectations of no rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Also, a steady dollar index along with the prolonged West Asia conflict add to inflationary concerns, keeping the prices of the yellow metal contained.

Markets will monitor the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and policy settings of the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan for further cues on gold prices. “MCX Gold April futures is likely to rebound slightly to Rs 157,500/10g in tandem with the global trends,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 157,790 ( 1,290.00 ) 144,641 ( 1,182.50 ) 118,343 ( 967.50 ) Bangalore 157,710 ( 1,300.00 ) 144,568 ( 1,191.70 ) 118,283 ( 975.00 ) Chennai 158,040 ( 1,290.00 ) 144,870 ( 1,182.50 ) 118,530 ( 967.50 ) Delhi 157,310 ( 1,290.00 ) 144,201 ( 1,182.50 ) 117,983 ( 967.50 ) Hyderabad 157,840 ( 1,300.00 ) 144,687 ( 1,191.70 ) 118,380 ( 975.00 ) Kolkata 157,380 ( 1,300.00 ) 144,265 ( 1,191.70 ) 118,035 ( 975.00 ) Mumbai 157,590 ( 1,300.00 ) 144,458 ( 1,191.70 ) 118,193 ( 975.00 ) Pune 157,590 ( 1,300.00 ) 144,458 ( 1,191.70 ) 118,193 ( 975.00 ) Surat 157,790 ( 1,290.00 ) 144,641 ( 1,182.50 ) 118,343 ( 967.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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