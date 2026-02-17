Gold Rate Today in India On 17 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,050 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,900 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,296 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 17 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,050 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹144,896, reflecting a difference of ₹8,154 or 5.63%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.63% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,050 154,950 1,900.00 1.23% 22 Carat 140,296 142,038 1,741.70 1.23% 18 Carat 114,788 116,213 1,425.00 1.23% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices were trending down amid easing geopolitical tensions and thin holiday trading. Markets in the US were closed on January 16 for Presidents’ Day, while mainland markets in China were closed for the Lunar New Year.

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also added to the downside in prices of the yellow metal. Additionally, Russia and Ukraine are set to meet for a fresh round of negotiations, which has softened the safe-haven demand for the asset.

ALSO READ Silver, Gold ETF prices take a hit: Gold Futures under pressure at Rs 1.55 lakh, while Silver shows steeper fall

A steady dollar index also weighed on gold prices, as a firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term amid easing geopolitical tensions. Markets will monitor the minutes from the Fed’s meeting for further guidance on the central bank’s policy stance. However, markets continue to price in two rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Geopolitical developments related to the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine situations remain the centre of attention and will direct the trajectory of gold prices.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 17th February 2026: Silver is down by 1.24%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,250 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,479 ( 1,741.60 ) 114,938 ( 1,425.00 ) Bangalore 153,170 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,406 ( 1,741.70 ) 114,878 ( 1,425.00 ) Chennai 153,490 ( 1,910.00 ) 140,699 ( 1,750.80 ) 115,118 ( 1,432.50 ) Delhi 152,780 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,048 ( 1,741.70 ) 114,585 ( 1,425.00 ) Hyderabad 153,290 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,516 ( 1,741.70 ) 114,968 ( 1,425.00 ) Kolkata 152,840 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,103 ( 1,741.70 ) 114,630 ( 1,425.00 ) Mumbai 153,050 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,296 ( 1,741.70 ) 114,788 ( 1,425.00 ) Pune 153,150 ( 1,800.00 ) 140,388 ( 1,650.00 ) 114,863 ( 1,350.00 ) Surat 153,250 ( 1,900.00 ) 140,479 ( 1,741.60 ) 114,938 ( 1,425.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: