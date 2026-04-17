Gold Rate Today in India

On 17 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,190 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹40 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,424 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 17 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,190 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,817, reflecting a difference of ₹7,373 or 5.06%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.06% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,190 153,230 40.00 0.03% 22 Carat 140,424 140,461 36.60 0.03% 18 Carat 114,893 114,923 30.00 0.03% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady over optimism in the West Asia conflict. US President Donald Trump signalled that the war with Tehran is almost nearing its end and the crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz is likely to re-open soon. Alongside Israel and Lebanon have agreed on a 10-day ceasefire.

These geopolitical developments helped cool off oil prices from their record high levels, helping reduce inflationary concerns, which further boosted the sentiment for precious metals. However, the Hormuz route still remains under dual blockade.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 16th April 2026: Gold is down by 0.42%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Domestically, trade sources cited by Reuters said that Indian banks have halted import of gold and silver from overseas suppliers, with a large quantity of precious metals stuck at customs. The report added the measure has been taken to support the Indian rupee and also control the country’s trade deficit which is likely to rise owing to the Iranian conflict.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term over hopes of permanent ceasefire between US and Iran. Easing geopolitical tensions have helped reduce the expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally, boosting the near term sentiment for the yellow metal.

However, over the longer run gold may take time to regain its momentum as experts have cautioned that the damages caused to the oil infrastructure in the Middle East will keep fuel prices high, which is likely to increase inflationary concerns and lower the demand for non-interest yielding gold.

“MCX Gold June futures may appreciate to Rs. 154,000/10g in tandem with the global trends,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 16th April 2026: Silver is down by 0.62%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,390 ( 40.00 ) 140,608 ( 36.70 ) 115,043 ( 30.00 ) Bangalore 153,310 ( 40.00 ) 140,534 ( 36.60 ) 114,983 ( 30.00 ) Chennai 153,630 ( 40.00 ) 140,828 ( 36.70 ) 115,223 ( 30.00 ) Delhi 152,920 ( 40.00 ) 140,177 ( 36.60 ) 114,690 ( 30.00 ) Hyderabad 153,430 ( 40.00 ) 140,644 ( 36.60 ) 115,073 ( 30.00 ) Kolkata 152,990 ( 30.00 ) 140,241 ( 27.50 ) 114,743 ( 22.50 ) Mumbai 153,190 ( 40.00 ) 140,424 ( 36.60 ) 114,893 ( 30.00 ) Pune 153,190 ( 40.00 ) 140,424 ( 36.60 ) 114,893 ( 30.00 ) Surat 153,390 ( 40.00 ) 140,608 ( 36.70 ) 115,043 ( 30.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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