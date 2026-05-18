Gold Rate Today in India

On 16 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,810 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹3,550 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,576 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 16 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,810 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹141,436, reflecting a difference of ₹17,374 or 12.28%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 12.28% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,810 162,360 3,550.00 2.19% 22 Carat 145,576 148,830 3,254.20 2.19% 18 Carat 119,108 121,770 2,662.50 2.19% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down as inflationary concerns caused by elevated oil prices continue to weigh on the yellow metal’s appeal. A strong US dollar has also added to the pressure on the precious asset, as a firm greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for other currency holders.

The prolonged West Asia conflict, which began in late February, has reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy globally as central banks battle inflationary pressures.

Markets currently price in no rate cuts for this year, and some traders expect the US Federal Reserve to hike rates later in December. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

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Since last week, gold prices have plunged by nearly 4%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, weighed by a strong dollar, treasury yields, and elevated oil prices. Growing expectations of rate hikes have further dimmed the appeal of gold.

For further cues on gold prices, markets will watch out for the minutes of the Fed’s April meeting, scheduled for later this week. “MCX Gold June is expected to drop to Rs 157,700/10g as prices are trading with a downward tick in the global markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,020 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,768 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,265 ( 2,662.50 ) Bangalore 158,930 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,686 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,198 ( 2,662.50 ) Chennai 159,270 ( 3,560.00 ) 145,998 ( 3,263.30 ) 119,453 ( 2,670.00 ) Delhi 158,530 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,319 ( 3,254.10 ) 118,898 ( 2,662.50 ) Hyderabad 159,060 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,805 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,295 ( 2,662.50 ) Kolkata 158,600 ( 3,540.00 ) 145,383 ( 3,245.00 ) 118,950 ( 2,655.00 ) Mumbai 158,810 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,576 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,108 ( 2,662.50 ) Pune 158,810 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,576 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,108 ( 2,662.50 ) Surat 159,020 ( 3,550.00 ) 145,768 ( 3,254.20 ) 119,265 ( 2,662.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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