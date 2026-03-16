Gold Rate Today in India On 16 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹156,790 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹2,010 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹143,724 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 16 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹156,790 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹151,387, reflecting a difference of ₹5,403 or 3.57%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.57% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 156,790 158,800 2,010.00 1.27% 22 Carat 143,724 145,567 1,842.50 1.27% 18 Carat 117,593 119,100 1,507.50 1.27% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and volatile oil prices. Supply concerns over oil sparked as the US attacked Iran’s main oil-export hub on Kharg Island over the weekend.

With rising oil prices, inflationary concerns have also fuelled in, as a rise in the price of commodities like crude makes interest-bearing assets more attractive in comparison to gold, thereby denting demand.

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The expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have also scaled back significantly, with markets pricing in just one quarter-basis-point rate cut for this year. Higher interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term with no signs of de-escalation over the West Asia conflict. Markets will continue to monitor crude and energy prices, which will likely determine the trajectory for gold prices. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady in the upcoming meeting.

“MCX Gold April futures is likely to drop to Rs1,57,500/10g as prices have dropped in the international market too,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 157,000 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,917 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,750 ( 1,507.50 ) Bangalore 156,910 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,834 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,683 ( 1,507.50 ) Chennai 157,250 ( 2,010.00 ) 144,146 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,938 ( 1,507.50 ) Delhi 156,520 ( 2,000.00 ) 143,477 ( 1,833.30 ) 117,390 ( 1,500.00 ) Hyderabad 157,040 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,953 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,780 ( 1,507.50 ) Kolkata 156,580 ( 2,000.00 ) 143,532 ( 1,833.30 ) 117,435 ( 1,500.00 ) Mumbai 156,790 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,724 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,593 ( 1,507.50 ) Pune 156,790 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,724 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,593 ( 1,507.50 ) Surat 157,000 ( 2,010.00 ) 143,917 ( 1,842.50 ) 117,750 ( 1,507.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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