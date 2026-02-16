Gold Rate Today in India On 16 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹155,480 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹760 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹142,523 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 16 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹155,480 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹147,353, reflecting a difference of ₹8,127 or 5.52%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.52% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 155,480 156,240 760.00 0.49% 22 Carat 142,523 143,220 696.70 0.49% 18 Carat 116,610 117,180 570.00 0.49% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down over thin trading volume in the US and China. US markets are closed for the President’s Day holiday, while mainland markets in China are closed over the start of the country’s Lunar New Year.

Prices also fell over profit-booking by traders. However, softer-than-forecast US inflation has reinforced expectations of two rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year. Non-interest-yielding assets like gold and silver tend to do well in lower interest-rate environments.

ALSO READ Epstein files email revives Fort Knox ‘missing gold’ claim

On the geopolitical front, escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war continues to hold safe-haven demand for the asset. Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran are set to resume on Tuesday, which will also influence gold prices.

Despite recent volatility, persistent central bank purchases continue to support gold prices.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term amid reinforced expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve due to soft US inflation data. Markets will now await minutes from the Fed’s meeting and key US economic data for guidance on the Fed’s policy stance. Developments in US-Iran talks will also remain in focus, which will provide a clearer picture of the yellow metal’s safe-haven demand.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 16th February 2026: Silver is down by 3.44%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 155,690 ( 760.00 ) 142,716 ( 696.70 ) 116,768 ( 570.00 ) Bangalore 155,600 ( 760.00 ) 142,633 ( 696.70 ) 116,700 ( 570.00 ) Chennai 155,930 ( 760.00 ) 142,936 ( 696.70 ) 116,948 ( 570.00 ) Delhi 155,210 ( 760.00 ) 142,276 ( 696.70 ) 116,408 ( 570.00 ) Hyderabad 155,730 ( 760.00 ) 142,753 ( 696.70 ) 116,798 ( 570.00 ) Kolkata 155,270 ( 760.00 ) 142,331 ( 696.70 ) 116,453 ( 570.00 ) Mumbai 155,480 ( 760.00 ) 142,523 ( 696.70 ) 116,610 ( 570.00 ) Pune 155,480 ( 760.00 ) 142,523 ( 696.70 ) 116,610 ( 570.00 ) Surat 155,690 ( 760.00 ) 142,716 ( 696.70 ) 116,768 ( 570.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: