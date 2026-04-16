Gold Rate Today in India On 16 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹154,740 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹770 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹141,845 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 16 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹154,740 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,502, reflecting a difference of ₹11,238 or 7.83%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.83% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 154,740 153,970 770.00 0.50% 22 Carat 141,845 141,139 705.80 0.50% 18 Carat 116,055 115,478 577.50 0.50% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up, supported by a weak dollar and easing geopolitical tensions. The US dollar neared its six week low, which boosted the sentiment for gold as a soft dollar makes precious metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

US President Donald Trump claimed that he is permanently reopening the crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz, which helped further cool off oil prices and reduce inflationary pressure. Currently, the waterway passage remains under a dual blockade by both Iran and the US.

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Despite the optimism over extension of ceasefire plans, oil prices remain at elevated levels, with gold falling by over 8% since the West Asia conflict began.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Experts suggest a likely upside for gold citing easing geopolitical tensions and a drop in the dollar index. For the near term markets will monitor the second round of talks between Washington and Tehran for further cues on gold prices.

The slip in oil prices has reduced expectations of rate hikes further supporting the sentiment for gold. Few market participants weigh in the expectation of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve for later in the year. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 154,950 ( 770.00 ) 142,038 ( 705.80 ) 116,213 ( 577.50 ) Bangalore 154,860 ( 760.00 ) 141,955 ( 696.70 ) 116,145 ( 570.00 ) Chennai 155,190 ( 770.00 ) 142,258 ( 705.80 ) 116,393 ( 577.50 ) Delhi 154,480 ( 770.00 ) 141,607 ( 705.90 ) 115,860 ( 577.50 ) Hyderabad 154,990 ( 770.00 ) 142,074 ( 705.90 ) 116,243 ( 577.50 ) Kolkata 154,540 ( 770.00 ) 141,662 ( 705.90 ) 115,905 ( 577.50 ) Mumbai 154,740 ( 770.00 ) 141,845 ( 705.80 ) 116,055 ( 577.50 ) Pune 154,740 ( 770.00 ) 141,845 ( 705.80 ) 116,055 ( 577.50 ) Surat 154,950 ( 770.00 ) 142,038 ( 705.80 ) 116,213 ( 577.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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