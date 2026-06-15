Gold Rate Today in India

On 15 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,140 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,500 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,378 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 15 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,140 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹20,780 or 15.70%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 15.70% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,140 150,640 2,500.00 1.66% 22 Carat 140,378 138,087 2,291.60 1.66% 18 Carat 114,855 112,980 1,875.00 1.66% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices extended gains on the back of a ceasefire agreement between US and Iran and soft dollar index. A weak greenback makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Oil prices slumped 5% as Washington and Tehran confirmed a peace deal and US President Donald Trump stated that transits through the chokepoint – Strait of Hormuz following the agreement.

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The announcement of a final deal lifted investor sentiment over bullion as crude oil prices slipped to their lowest levels since March. While the deal has not been officially signed yet, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the official ceremony will be held on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

Since the start of the West Asia conflict gold prices have fallen by nearly 20%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to edge higher over the near terms buoyed by positive sentiment over the Tehran-Washington agreement. Slump in oil prices and resumption of transits through the Hormuz Strait helped de-escalate inflationary fears, adding to the gains for gold.

For further cues on gold prices, markets will monitor the policy decision of the US Federal Reserve, which will be keenly monitored as this would be the first FOMC under the chair of Kevin Warsh.

“MCX Gold August may appreciate Rs. 153,000/10g amid a positive global trend,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,350 ( 2,510.00 ) 140,571 ( 2,300.80 ) 115,013 ( 1,882.50 ) Bangalore 153,260 ( 2,500.00 ) 140,488 ( 2,291.60 ) 114,945 ( 1,875.00 ) Chennai 153,590 ( 2,510.00 ) 140,791 ( 2,300.80 ) 115,193 ( 1,882.50 ) Delhi 152,880 ( 2,500.00 ) 140,140 ( 2,291.70 ) 114,660 ( 1,875.00 ) Hyderabad 153,390 ( 2,510.00 ) 140,608 ( 2,300.80 ) 115,043 ( 1,882.50 ) Kolkata 152,940 ( 2,500.00 ) 140,195 ( 2,291.70 ) 114,705 ( 1,875.00 ) Mumbai 153,140 ( 2,500.00 ) 140,378 ( 2,291.60 ) 114,855 ( 1,875.00 ) Pune 153,140 ( 2,500.00 ) 140,378 ( 2,291.60 ) 114,855 ( 1,875.00 ) Surat 153,350 ( 2,510.00 ) 140,571 ( 2,300.80 ) 115,013 ( 1,882.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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