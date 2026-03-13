Gold Rate Today in India On 13 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,430 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹120 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹147,061 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 13 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,430 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹157,019, reflecting a difference of ₹3,411 or 2.17%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 2.17% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,430 160,550 120.00 0.07% 22 Carat 147,061 147,171 110.00 0.07% 18 Carat 120,323 120,413 90.00 0.07% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the back of a rise in the dollar index, which has surged to its month-high record levels. A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

The yellow metal has extended declines over the week owing to inflationary concerns caused by rising oil prices, which came amid the ongoing Iran war.

The prolonged West Asia conflict has also reduced expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Markets now price in one rate cut by the Fed for this year. Non-interest-yielding assets like gold become less appealing for investors when interest rates are high.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 12th March 2026: Gold is unchanged; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Geopolitical uncertainties have failed to attract traction for gold prices, as analysts have pointed out that soaring energy prices have forced investors to liquidate their positions.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to the prolonged Middle Eastern war, which is fuelling oil and energy prices. However, experts have noted that the undertone for the yellow metal remains bullish over sustained central bank buying and the use of the asset as a safe-haven hedge.

Markets will look out for key US expenditure data due later in the day for further cues on gold prices.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 12th March 2026: Silver is up by 1.56%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,650 ( 110.00 ) 147,263 ( 100.80 ) 120,488 ( 82.50 ) Bangalore 160,560 ( 110.00 ) 147,180 ( 100.80 ) 120,420 ( 82.50 ) Chennai 160,900 ( 110.00 ) 147,492 ( 100.80 ) 120,675 ( 82.50 ) Delhi 160,160 ( 110.00 ) 146,813 ( 100.90 ) 120,120 ( 82.50 ) Hyderabad 160,690 ( 110.00 ) 147,299 ( 100.80 ) 120,518 ( 82.50 ) Kolkata 160,330 ( 0.00 ) 146,969 ( 0.00 ) 120,248 ( 0.00 ) Mumbai 160,430 ( 120.00 ) 147,061 ( 110.00 ) 120,323 ( 90.00 ) Pune 160,430 ( 120.00 ) 147,061 ( 110.00 ) 120,323 ( 90.00 ) Surat 160,650 ( 110.00 ) 147,263 ( 100.80 ) 120,488 ( 82.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: