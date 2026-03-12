Gold Rate Today in India On 12 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹161,750 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹570 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹148,271 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 12 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹161,750 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹157,019, reflecting a difference of ₹4,731 or 3.01%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.01% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 161,750 162,320 570.00 0.35% 22 Carat 148,271 148,793 522.50 0.35% 18 Carat 121,313 121,740 427.50 0.35% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways after a spike in crude oil prices, which has added to inflationary concerns and also to dollar strength. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

The surge in crude prices has also lowered the expectations of near-term monetary policy easing, further adding to the downside trend, as high interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-yielding assets like gold.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 11th March 2026: Gold is down by 0.66%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Despite the massive release of oil reserves by the IEA, crude oil prices continue to soar as Iran warned that oil prices could soar to $200 per barrel amid the escalating US-Israel strikes against the country.

“Markets also viewed the emergency oil release as insufficient even after the IEA agreed to its largest-ever release of 400 million barrels of oil,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Markets now price in one rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as they continue to monitor the West Asia conflict for further cues on gold prices. Low expectations of monetary policy easing coupled with a surge in crude oil prices signal a near-term downtrend.

“MCX Gold April futures may drop to Rs 160,500/10g as the yellow metal trades with a negative undertone,” Trivedi added.

However, gold prices continue to hold strength over the longer run as the safe-haven demand for the asset remains intact amid the Middle Eastern conflict. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 12th March 2026: Silver is down by 0.75%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 161,960 ( 570.00 ) 148,463 ( 522.50 ) 121,470 ( 427.50 ) Bangalore 161,880 ( 570.00 ) 148,390 ( 522.50 ) 121,410 ( 427.50 ) Chennai 162,220 ( 570.00 ) 148,702 ( 522.50 ) 121,665 ( 427.50 ) Delhi 161,470 ( 570.00 ) 148,014 ( 522.50 ) 121,103 ( 427.50 ) Hyderabad 162,010 ( 570.00 ) 148,509 ( 522.50 ) 121,508 ( 427.50 ) Kolkata 161,530 ( 570.00 ) 148,069 ( 522.50 ) 121,148 ( 427.50 ) Mumbai 161,750 ( 570.00 ) 148,271 ( 522.50 ) 121,313 ( 427.50 ) Pune 161,750 ( 570.00 ) 148,271 ( 522.50 ) 121,313 ( 427.50 ) Surat 161,960 ( 570.00 ) 148,463 ( 522.50 ) 121,470 ( 427.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: