Gold Rate Today in India On 11 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹163,240 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹300 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹149,637 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 11 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹163,240 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,065, reflecting a difference of ₹10,175 or 6.65%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.65% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 163,240 163,540 300.00 0.18% 22 Carat 149,637 149,912 275.00 0.18% 18 Carat 122,430 122,655 225.00 0.18% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on the back of easing inflationary concerns and a rise in safe-haven demand. Oil prices retreated sharply from their record highs as the International Energy Agency proposed the largest-ever oil release from reserves, which helped cool inflationary concerns.

The dollar index eased from its record highs, which supported gold prices, as a soft dollar makes precious metals less expensive for overseas investors, thereby aiding demand.

Safe-haven demand for the yellow metal has started accelerating with uncertainty over the West Asia conflict, as the US and Israel carried out intense strikes on Iran. This came just a day after US President Donald Trump suggested that the war with Iran may end soon.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Experts suggest that the undertone for gold remains bullish as market uncertainty over the US-Israel war with Iran is likely to push gold prices. Additionally, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial route for Middle Eastern oil — has added to geopolitical uncertainty, which has further accelerated momentum for gold.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady at its upcoming meeting, while markets price in just one rate cut by the Fed this year.

“MCX Gold April futures may appreciate to Rs 164,000/10g. On the flip side, Rs 162,000/10g is a support,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 163,450 ( 310.00 ) 149,829 ( 284.10 ) 122,588 ( 232.50 ) Bangalore 163,370 ( 300.00 ) 149,756 ( 275.00 ) 122,528 ( 225.00 ) Chennai 163,710 ( 310.00 ) 150,068 ( 284.20 ) 122,783 ( 232.50 ) Delhi 162,960 ( 300.00 ) 149,380 ( 275.00 ) 122,220 ( 225.00 ) Hyderabad 163,500 ( 300.00 ) 149,875 ( 275.00 ) 122,625 ( 225.00 ) Kolkata 163,020 ( 310.00 ) 149,435 ( 284.20 ) 122,265 ( 232.50 ) Mumbai 163,240 ( 300.00 ) 149,637 ( 275.00 ) 122,430 ( 225.00 ) Pune 163,240 ( 300.00 ) 149,637 ( 275.00 ) 122,430 ( 225.00 ) Surat 163,450 ( 310.00 ) 149,829 ( 284.10 ) 122,588 ( 232.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

