Gold Rate Today in India On 11 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,460 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,950 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,172 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 11 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,460 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹149,441, reflecting a difference of ₹10,019 or 6.70%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.70% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,460 156,510 2,950.00 1.88% 22 Carat 146,172 143,468 2,704.20 1.88% 18 Carat 119,595 117,383 2,212.50 1.88% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending higher on the back of a soft dollar and expectations of additional rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby supporting demand. Weaker than expected US economic data has strengthened expectations of additional rate cuts by US Federal Reserve, with markets now pricing in three rate cuts for 2026.

On the geopolitical front, tensions between the US and Iran continue to support safe-haven demand for the asset.

Additionally, persistent buying by China’s central bank is contributing to gold’s price gains, as China is one of the largest consumers of gold worldwide

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to stay elevated over the longer run. Experts add that expectations of additional rate cuts, coupled with geopolitical tensions, are likely to continue accelerating momentum for the yellow metal. Persistent buying by central banks is also supporting the bullish undertone for gold. Markets will now watch US jobs and inflation data, which will further guide the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,670 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,364 ( 2,704.20 ) 119,753 ( 2,212.50 ) Bangalore 159,580 ( 2,940.00 ) 146,282 ( 2,695.00 ) 119,685 ( 2,205.00 ) Chennai 159,920 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,593 ( 2,704.10 ) 119,940 ( 2,212.50 ) Delhi 159,180 ( 2,930.00 ) 145,915 ( 2,685.80 ) 119,385 ( 2,197.50 ) Hyderabad 159,710 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,401 ( 2,704.10 ) 119,783 ( 2,212.50 ) Kolkata 159,250 ( 2,940.00 ) 145,979 ( 2,695.00 ) 119,438 ( 2,205.00 ) Mumbai 159,460 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,172 ( 2,704.20 ) 119,595 ( 2,212.50 ) Pune 159,460 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,172 ( 2,704.20 ) 119,595 ( 2,212.50 ) Surat 159,670 ( 2,950.00 ) 146,364 ( 2,704.20 ) 119,753 ( 2,212.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

