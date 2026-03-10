Gold Rate Today in India On 10 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹162,410 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,700 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹148,876 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 10 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹162,410 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,065, reflecting a difference of ₹9,345 or 6.11%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.11% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 162,410 160,710 1,700.00 1.06% 22 Carat 148,876 147,318 1,558.30 1.06% 18 Carat 121,808 120,533 1,275.00 1.06% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending upward on the back of a softer dollar and expectations of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

US President Donald Trump signalled that war with the Middle East could end soon, which weighed on the high prices of energy pushing the dollar down.

Additionally, G-7 finance ministers said they would take necessary steps to support global energy supply which help cool down the concerns of a spike in inflation.

A respite over inflationary concerns has scaled down the chances of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. High rates dampen the opportunity cost of holding non-interest yielding assets like gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest that gold prices would remain range bound in the near-term before gaining further upside. The high energy prices had weighed on the prices of yellow metal over the past trading sessions. Markets currently expect monetary policy easing of 40-basis points by year-end, and further expect the Fed to keep the rates steady at its upcoming meeting.

For further cues on gold prices, investors will watch out for key US inflation data due later this week. “MCX Gold April futures is expected to experience the positive momentum and Rs 163,000/10g is resistance for intraday today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 162,620 ( 1,700.00 ) 149,068 ( 1,558.30 ) 121,965 ( 1,275.00 ) Bangalore 162,540 ( 1,700.00 ) 148,995 ( 1,558.30 ) 121,905 ( 1,275.00 ) Chennai 162,880 ( 1,700.00 ) 149,307 ( 1,558.40 ) 122,160 ( 1,275.00 ) Delhi 162,130 ( 1,700.00 ) 148,619 ( 1,558.40 ) 121,598 ( 1,275.00 ) Hyderabad 162,670 ( 1,710.00 ) 149,114 ( 1,567.50 ) 122,003 ( 1,282.50 ) Kolkata 162,190 ( 1,690.00 ) 148,674 ( 1,549.20 ) 121,643 ( 1,267.50 ) Mumbai 162,410 ( 1,700.00 ) 148,876 ( 1,558.30 ) 121,808 ( 1,275.00 ) Pune 162,410 ( 1,700.00 ) 148,876 ( 1,558.30 ) 121,808 ( 1,275.00 ) Surat 162,620 ( 1,700.00 ) 149,068 ( 1,558.30 ) 121,965 ( 1,275.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

