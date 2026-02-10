Gold Rate Today in India On 10 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,080 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹280 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹144,907 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 10 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,080 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹148,765, reflecting a difference of ₹9,315 or 6.26%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.26% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,080 158,360 280.00 0.18% 22 Carat 144,907 145,163 256.60 0.18% 18 Carat 118,560 118,770 210.00 0.18% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve,US Federal Reserve as investors await key US economic data.

Markets are pricing in two rate cuts this year.A weak dollar has also weighed on gold prices, as a softer dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for overseas currency holders, increasing demand.

On the geopolitical front, lingering tensions between the US and Iran have added to the safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. Geopolitical tensions typically bolster the safe-haven appeal of precious metals like gold.

Persistent buying by China’s central bank has also supported gold prices.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as markets await key US economic data, which will provide a clearer picture of the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Markets are currently pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year. Over the longer term, the undertone for gold remains bullish, as the yellow metal continues to trade near record high levels.

Further, geopolitical tensions continue to support safe-haven demand for the asset.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,290 ( 280.00 ) 145,099 ( 256.60 ) 118,718 ( 210.00 ) Bangalore 158,210 ( 270.00 ) 145,026 ( 247.50 ) 118,658 ( 202.50 ) Chennai 158,540 ( 280.00 ) 145,328 ( 256.70 ) 118,905 ( 210.00 ) Delhi 157,810 ( 270.00 ) 144,659 ( 247.50 ) 118,358 ( 202.50 ) Hyderabad 158,340 ( 270.00 ) 145,145 ( 247.50 ) 118,755 ( 202.50 ) Kolkata 157,880 ( 270.00 ) 144,723 ( 247.50 ) 118,410 ( 202.50 ) Mumbai 158,080 ( 280.00 ) 144,907 ( 256.60 ) 118,560 ( 210.00 ) Pune 158,080 ( 280.00 ) 144,907 ( 256.60 ) 118,560 ( 210.00 ) Surat 158,290 ( 280.00 ) 145,099 ( 256.60 ) 118,718 ( 210.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

