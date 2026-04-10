Gold Rate Today in India On 10 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,890 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹510 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,149 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 10 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,890 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,438, reflecting a difference of ₹10,452 or 7.34%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.34% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,890 153,400 510.00 0.33% 22 Carat 140,149 140,617 467.50 0.33% 18 Carat 114,668 115,050 382.50 0.33% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady amid easing oil prices and a slide in the dollar index. The dollar index fell from its record highs, which weighed on the bullion, making it less expensive for overseas currency holders and increasing demand.

The conditional two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has lowered oil prices from their record high levels, helping ease inflationary concerns and boosting investor sentiment for the yellow metal.

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However, markets remain cautious as tanker movement through the crucial trade route—the Strait of Hormuz—remains halted, with Israel continuing strikes in Lebanon.

Some market participants are pricing in the possibility of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later in December

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, as the market will monitor Washington-Tehran talks in Islamabad. Oil prices remain crucial for gold, as the Hormuz route is largely closed, with Iran citing a breach of its 10-point plan as Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump has also warned Iran over its transit fee through the Hormuz route. For further cues, markets will monitor the US CPI data due later in the day.

“MCX Gold June futures is likely to weaken to Rs 152,000/10g ahead of the US-Iran talks,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,100 ( 510.00 ) 140,342 ( 467.50 ) 114,825 ( 382.50 ) Bangalore 153,010 ( 510.00 ) 140,259 ( 467.50 ) 114,758 ( 382.50 ) Chennai 153,340 ( 510.00 ) 140,562 ( 467.50 ) 115,005 ( 382.50 ) Delhi 152,630 ( 510.00 ) 139,911 ( 467.50 ) 114,473 ( 382.50 ) Hyderabad 153,130 ( 520.00 ) 140,369 ( 476.60 ) 114,848 ( 390.00 ) Kolkata 152,690 ( 510.00 ) 139,966 ( 467.50 ) 114,518 ( 382.50 ) Mumbai 152,890 ( 510.00 ) 140,149 ( 467.50 ) 114,668 ( 382.50 ) Pune 152,890 ( 510.00 ) 140,149 ( 467.50 ) 114,668 ( 382.50 ) Surat 153,100 ( 510.00 ) 140,342 ( 467.50 ) 114,825 ( 382.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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