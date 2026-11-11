Gold Price Today: The Gold rate today is in focus as global prices staged a modest recovery on Wednesday following a sharp decline of almost 3% in the previous trading session. However, the rebound remained subdued as stronger-than-anticipated US inflation figures reinforced expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December, putting pressure on the precious metal.

Gold rate today in international market

In the international market, as of 0451 GMT, spot gold had risen 0.3% to $4,044.56 per ounce, recovering from Tuesday’s low of $4,017.21. Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery advanced 0.6% to $4,052.50 per ounce.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX, described the latest movement as a technical recovery following Tuesday’s substantial losses, reported Reuters. He noted that investors were taking profits on bearish positions while awaiting fresh market developments.

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According to Simpson, hotter inflation figures and increasingly hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening.

Gold and Silver Rate in India today (November 11)

At 9:28 am, international gold prices were up 0.34%, with spot gold quoted at approximately $4,045.568 per troy ounce, according to TradingView. Spot Silver also witnessed positive momentum, rising 1.69% or $0.872 to trade at $52.378 per troy ounce.

In the Indian bullion market, MCX Gold Futures are up nearly 1% while Silver Futures gained close to 2%. Spot rates will be updated after 12 noon.

The increase in domestic precious metal prices comes as the five-day festive celebrations approach their conclusion, with Bhai Dooj being observed today.