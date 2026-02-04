Gold Price Today in India (4th Feb 2026)Highlights: Gold prices have been recovering over the past two trading sessions. In the international markets, spot gold was trading near the $5,000 mark, up nearly 2% on the day.

The price gain accelerated as US President Donald Trump finally lowered reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%.

Gold jumps 7% on February 3

The yellow metal marked one of its biggest single-day gains yesterday, with prices rising over 7% on the day and climbing above the $4,950/oz mark.

Analysts have said that the rebound in prices is largely on the back of strong buying by central banks and rising safe-haven demand. On Tuesday morning the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone which bolstered the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

What drove the gold rate down?

On February 2, gold prices collapsed by 25% from their all-time high of $5,600/oz. The slump in gold prices has been attributed to the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Fed. The former Fed governor is known for his rather hawkish stance.

Following the announcement, a huge sell-off was triggered in the markets, as the US dollar staged a recovery.

How are gold prices rebounding?

Despite the recent pullback, experts have pointed out that gold has corrected from record-high levels and continues to trade at elevated prices. They added that the undertone for gold still remains bullish owing to heavy safe-haven demand.

Gold prices remain in focus, with global cues and optimism over the trade deal driving momentum in the yellow metal.

