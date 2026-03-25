Gold and Silver prices have gained momentum, snapping their losing streak as US President Donald Trump signalled a possible cease-fire. A softer dollar and easing of fuel prices also impacted sentiment.

In international markets, spot gold climbed back to $4,557/oz, while spot silver was quoted near the $73/oz level. On MCX, the April delivery contract for gold is up nearly 4%, trading at Rs 1,43,996 per 10 grams, and the white metal too is extending gains as the May delivery contract of silver rose by more than 5%, quoted at Rs 2,35,538 per kg.

Precious metals have previously been under severe selling pressure, as gold and silver hit their lowest levels since November 2025 on Monday. Spot gold fell below the $4,200/oz mark, while spot silver tumbled down to an intra-day low of $61/oz in the same session.

3 reasons why Gold, silver prices are surging

#1 Prospects of de-escalation driving momentum for precious metals

As per media reports, US President Donald Trump’s administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, aiming to negotiate the conflict in the Middle East. Market optimism over a potential halt on the Iranian war stoked the safe-haven appeal of gold and silver, which helped lift these assets.

Then comes the dollar index, which fell from its monthly record high levels over these reports. The easing of the dollar index helped lift the precious metals, as gold rose over the crucial $4,500/oz mark while silver too climbed up the $70/oz mark.

A soft dollar makes precious metals less expensive for other currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

#2 Crude oil prices ease from record highs

The ceasefire optimism has also cooled off the much elevated crude prices. Brent crude fell below the $100/bbl mark as Al-Jazeera reported that Tehran will allow the transit of non-hostile ships through the crucial trade route — the Strait of Hormuz.

Following this, Brent crude fell to an intraday low of $93/bbl, while the US benchmark WTI was quoted near the $87/bbl level. The easing oil prices helped relieve some inflationary concerns, adding to the upside for gold and silver.

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“Despite troop deployments, easing conflict fears and Barr’s higher-for-longer rate signal supported sentiment. Also, central banks continued strong gold buying in 2026 despite record prices, led by China and Kazakhstan. Correction in crude oil prices has eased the global recession and inflation fears, which has triggered a correction in the Dollar Index,” said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking.

#3 Dollar remains soft

The dollar’s weakness is another key factor that led to the sudden surge in prices. Currency markets took a breather on Wednesday, with traders cautious over US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the war with Iran. Tehran however, denied that direct negotiations have taken place, keeping investors on edge. The Dollar Index is hovering around the 99 mark.

Gold and Silver: Near term outlook

Makda added that despite the rise in prices of precious metals, open interest levels of both contracts have declined to 4,170 (gold) and 5,820 (silver) lots, “Since there is no significant long buildup in gold and silver both with the recent price-rebound, traders are advised to look for short opportunities until the price breaks above crucial resistance levels.”

He noted that previously, prices have declined for three consecutive weeks in both. Makda places key support at 50-EMA levels on the weekly chart at Rs 1,24,500/10 gm for gold and Rs 1,83,950/kg for silver. On the other hand, crucial resistance for gold stands at Rs 1,51,400/10 gm, while for silver it is Rs 2,52,500/kg, he added.