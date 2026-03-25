Gold and Silver prices moved higher across domestic and global markets. The move was visible in futures as well as ETFs.

On MCX, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,43,977.00, rising 3.65% during the session. Silver futures were at Rs 2,35,828.00, up 5.31%.

In the international market, COMEX gold futures were quoted at $4547.5 per troy ounce, gaining 145.5 points or 3.31%. COMEX silver futures were at $73.300 per troy ounce, higher by 3.731 points or 5.36%.

Silver showed stronger gains than gold across both exchanges.

Silver ETF

Silver ETFs saw buying across the board. Groww Silver ETF was trading at Rs 22.89, up 1.22 or 5.63%, Angel One Silver ETF stood at Rs 8.90, higher by 0.42 or 4.95%, Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF was at Rs 231.06, gaining 10.51 or 4.77%, SBI Silver ETF traded at Rs 227.50, rising 10.22 or 4.70%, Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 230.61, up 10.36 or 4.70%, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF stood at Rs 231.34, gaining 10.33 or 4.67%, Nippon India Silver ETF was at Rs 222.15, up 9.84 or 4.63%, and HDFC Silver ETF traded at Rs 222.54, increasing 9.74 or 4.58%.

Motilal Oswal Silver ETF was priced at Rs 228.31, rising 10.38 or 4.76%, UTI Silver ETF stood at Rs 223.54, up 9.70 or 4.54%, Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 22.55, gaining 0.96 or 4.45%, Zerodha Silver ETF traded at Rs 23.53, increasing 0.99 or 4.39%, Edelweiss Silver ETF stood at Rs 231.88, up 10.00 or 4.51%, Mirae Asset Silver ETF was at Rs 226.01, gaining 9.00 or 4.15%, and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 22.58, rising 0.89 or 4.10%, while DSP Silver ETF was quoted at Rs 223.64, up 8.80 or 4.10%, 360 ONE Silver ETF stood at Rs 228.95, gaining 8.82 or 4.01%, and Bandhan Silver ETF was at Rs 232.00, increasing 8.92 or 4.00%

Gold ETF

Gold ETFs also moved higher, though gains were smaller than silver. Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 119.35, gaining 4.16 or 3.61%, Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 120.30, up 3.98 or 3.42%, UTI Gold ETF was at Rs 121.10, rising 4.05 or 3.46%, Mirae Asset Gold ETF traded at Rs 139.74, gaining 4.48 or 3.31%, and 360 ONE Gold ETF was priced at Rs 140.90, increasing 4.55 or 3.34%.

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF stood at Rs 123.53, up 3.96 or 3.31%, Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 14.12, gaining 0.45 or 3.29%, The Wealth Company Gold ETF was at Rs 143.50, rising 4.55 or 3.27%, LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 129.45, up 4.10 or 3.27%, and Invesco India Gold ETF was at Rs 12,594.00, gaining 393.15 or 3.22%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES traded at Rs 119.20, rising 3.71 or 3.21%, Choice Gold ETF stood at Rs 143.39, up 4.43 or 3.19%, HDFC Gold ETF was at Rs 122.89, gaining 3.82 or 3.21%, Union Gold ETF traded at Rs 140.35, increasing 3.20 or 2.33%, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was at Rs 13.99, rising 0.43 or 3.17%.

Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 120.50, gaining 3.68 or 3.15%, Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 142.45, up 4.35 or 3.15%, Zerodha Gold ETF was at Rs 22.68, increasing 0.69 or 3.14%, SBI Gold ETF stood at Rs 122.96, rising 3.73 or 3.13%, Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 143.80, gaining 4.26 or 3.05%, Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was at Rs 126.20, up 3.71 or 3.03%, DSP Gold ETF stood at Rs 139.90, increasing 4.07 or 3.00%, Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF traded at Rs 139.30, rising 4.10 or 3.03%, Edelweiss Gold ETF was at Rs 143.85, gaining 4.15 or 2.97%, and Angel One Gold ETF stood at Rs 13.43, up 0.35 or 2.68%.

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Silver stayed ahead through the session. Gains were stronger across MCX, COMEX and ETFs. Gold followed with steady but smaller moves.