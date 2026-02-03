Gold Price Today in India (3rd Feb 2026) Highlights: Gold prices have seen a sharp rebound in rates on February 3. MCX Gold Futures have risen sharply as the glittering yellow metal grabbed the spotlight following the US–India trade deal. The April Futures contract for 24K gold surged 5% to Rs 1,51,902 per 10 grams.

Global market cues driving the rally

Internationally, gold rebounded from a near one-month low, with spot gold rising nearly 4% to $4,837.16 per ounce and US gold futures for April delivery climbing 4.5% to $4,859.30 per ounce. This rally comes amid limited economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown. This might has pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

US-India trade agreement

The US-India trade agreement also played a major role in the rally. With US President Donald Trump reducing tariffs to 18% from 50%, gold in India saw strong buying momentum.

Investors and traders will continue to track gold prices closely as the combination of global cues and trade deal optimism drives early-market buying.

Live Updates