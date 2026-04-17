For many Indians, Akshaya Tritiya is the biggest gold-buying day of the year. Akshaya Tritiya 2026 falls on Sunday, April 19. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is between 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM.

But this year, gold has become very expensive. The current gold price in India for ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,52,000 — almost 50% higher than it was on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

So what are Indians actually buying this season? High prices have changed the way people shop for gold. “High prices have structurally altered how Indians consume gold. There is a visible pivot from ‘tonnage’ to ‘tactical value.’ Jewellery demand has dropped nearly 24%, with consumers opting for 14k or 18k minimalist ‘stackable’ pieces that offer visual volume without the heavy price tag of solid 24k bullion,” says Dr. Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Another trend that has made a comeback is pre-booking. Instead of buying gold immediately, many people are locking in today’s price to receive delivery later. “Pre-booking, especially for gold and silver coins, is emerging as a preferred route for many consumers to lock in prices and ensure timely delivery ahead of the festival,” says Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP.

For those who still want physical jewellery, Dr. Chainani has a practical suggestion. “For those insistent on physical jewelry, consider ‘Price Lock’ or Buy-Now-Pay-Later schemes offered by reputed jewelers, which allow you to hedge against sudden spikes during the wedding season.”

Will Gold Price Fall?

Indians own nearly 25,000 tonnes of gold valued at about US$ 2.4 trillion and are the largest consumers of the yellow metal in the world. However, buying gold at prices that have more than doubled in the last 2-3 years may not appeal to everyone.

The biggest question right now is: will gold prices fall more? Actually, no one can say for certain. “It is always difficult to predict gold prices in the near term, given the number of external variables at play. That said, the broader direction remains fairly clear. The underlying drivers that have supported gold’s rally, rising geopolitical tensions, persistent economic uncertainty, and continued central bank buying, are not only intact, but likely to strengthen over time,” says Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO, Angara.

A short-term dip is possible, but experts say don’t wait for a big crash. “Given the steep gains in recent months, a technical pullback remains a possibility. However, any correction is likely to be viewed as a buying opportunity, with analysts favoring a ‘buy-on-dips’ approach rather than aggressive positioning at current levels,” says Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

ALSO READ 3 reasons why gold prices are falling

Gold Price Outlook

Gold prices in 2026 have been on a bumpy ride. After hitting an all-time high in January, gold fell nearly 20% — briefly entering bear market territory — largely due to the Iran war. “Gold prices are showing higher volatility and are often moving in the same direction as risk assets for short periods.

This suggests that gold has become more of a high‑beta asset in the short run, even though its long‑term value remains intact,” says Dr. Niranjan Shastri, Associate Professor (Finance) & Program Chairperson, School of Business Management, NMIMS Indore.

What Should You Do?

If you still want to buy gold, the smartest approach right now is to spread your purchases over time rather than going all in at once. “With prices near elevated levels and volatility likely to persist, staggered buying, rather than lump-sum allocation, can help investors manage entry points more effectively while maintaining exposure to the broader uptrend in precious metals,” says Trivedi.

One trap to avoid is FOMO — the fear of missing out. Many retail investors end up buying at the wrong time simply because they panic. No asset moves in a straight line — there are always ups and downs. “Avoid FOMO at record peaks. Use a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) approach to average your purchase cost over the next 12 months leading into 2027,” suggests Dr. Chainani.

ALSO READ A small rule change with a big impact on how Indians buy homes from NRIs abroad

How much gold should you hold? Most financial planners recommend a 10-15% exposure to gold in your portfolio, depending on your risk appetite. Alongside fixed income and equities, holding gold — preferably through gold ETFs — is considered a smart way to ride the bull run. “Over 30 years, gold has shown virtually zero correlation with the Sensex. In simple terms, the two do not move in tandem; when one is volatile or underperforming, the other can often act as a stabiliser. This makes gold an effective diversifier within an investment portfolio,” says Daga.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.