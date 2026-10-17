Gold is showing why investors turn to it during periods of market stress. Despite hotter-than-expected US inflation data and growing expectations of further interest rate hikes, the precious metal has found support.

But this support may not be enough to trigger a sustained rally. Higher US bond yields, a potentially stronger dollar and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions remain key risks. Gold could recover if rate hike fears ease, but another correction cannot be ruled out.

Hot US inflation should have hurt gold. It did not

Here’s what happened. This week, the US inflation numbers came in really hot. This put pressure on interest rates to move higher. Why? Because in a higher rate scenario, gold, being a non-yielding asset, is usually overlooked.

Still, something else happened in the market, which could reshape the next trajectory for gold.

What made investors run to bonds and gold?

Gold (and bonds) saw sudden demand after the recent equity market selloff. AI-led and other big tech stocks were battered heavily on Wall Street over the last few days. And the pain did not stop there. It spread to South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei 225.

So, money went looking for safety. Investors rushed to buy bonds and precious metals, both seen as safe-haven assets. This pushed bond yields down sharply as bond prices and yields are inversely related.

Lower yields eased pressure on non-yielding assets like gold. The dollar index also nosedived. Amidst all this, gold found support and held ground around $4,150.

So, is the worst over? Before that, here’s a caution: it may be too early to say gold is moving only on these factors. Sustained inflation and rising bond yields could still put pressure on the metal. More rate hikes are also in the offing from the US Fed. That would lift the dollar and hurt gold.

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Can gold win back its record high this year?

Meanwhile, with gold having found a new support, can it regain the lost ground and reclaim the all-time high price reached earlier this year, before 2026 ends? Let’s find out.

In the international market, gold made an all-time high of $5,602 per ounce. In the Indian market, gold price reached Rs 1,76,306 per ten grams.

“Not by December, in our view. A full recovery would need a rally of about 34% in under three months, while the US Federal Reserve has resumed raising rates and the 10-year US Treasury yield is near its highest level since 2002,” says Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

“In rupee terms, the gap is narrower. Gold in Indian rupees, near Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams, is about 17% below its January high, because the higher import duty and the rupee’s move against the dollar have cushioned domestic prices,” adds Banerjee.

Even though gold is finding support, the headwinds remain strong. “Gold prices are currently responding to the higher US bond yields and a hawkish stance from the US FED to contain inflationary pressure. The stronger dollar and higher yields may keep gold prices in check over the short term, despite structural bullish factors for the long term,” says Tapan Patel, Fund Manager – Commodities, Tata Asset Management.

Gold prices — record high vs current levels

Market All-time high Current level Decline from peak International gold $5,602/oz $4,185/oz About 25% Indian gold (MCX) ₹1,76,306/10g ₹1,45,511/10g About 17%

Source: MCX; Trading Economics; As of October 16

How far could gold fall if $4,100 breaks?

If a big upside doesn’t look possible in the near term, can gold prices see a correction? Let’s see. Currently, gold trades around $4,185 and Rs 1,45,511 (MCX India). That is down nearly 25% and 17%, respectively, from the all-time high levels reached at the end of January this year.

“The $4,100–$4,110 zone has held through several tests over the past week. That could be a base, or it could be a pause before another leg lower; it is not confirmed until gold closes and holds above $4,300.

If $4,100 gives way on a closing basis, the next supports are $4,000 and then $3,880–3,900, a further fall of 4–7% from current levels.

For gold in Indian rupees, the equivalent supports are Rs 1,43,500 and then Rs 1,40,000 per 10 grams, also 4–7% below current levels. If the rupee eases further against the dollar, that would partly cushion the fall in domestic prices,” says Banerjee.

Dr. Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer, Augmont, shares her view. “The main support is the June–July base around $3,940–$3,950. That is about 5% below current levels and works out to roughly Rs1,42,000 per 10g on MCX. If the Fed signals more than one more hike and the 10-year yield moves towards 5.5%, prices could break that base. Gold could then fall to $3,800 (an 8–9% drop), or about Rs1,36,000–Rs1,37,000. A much deeper fall looks unlikely,” says Dr.Chainani.

In short, if gold falls, industry experts see a 5.5% fall that would take gold to Rs 1.37 lakh, a drop of Rs 8,000 from current levels.

Who is still buying gold at these prices?

Gold may be lagging, but the buyers have not gone away. Global gold ETFs saw record inflows of $31 billion in the quarter ended September, even as prices dipped. Central banks kept buying too, with reported net buying of 39 tonnes in August, according to the World Gold Council.

Central banks are buying even more. The Financial Times reported that September gold purchases hit the highest monthly level since November 2024. About 63 tonnes have been recorded so far, according to provisional World Gold Council data.

“Gold continues to receive support from central bank demand, investor interest and its role as a trusted store of value, particularly during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty. In India, consumer affordability and purchasing behaviour will also influence how physical demand responds to higher prices, says Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP.

Three Fed-linked signals gold investors are watching

Gold is likely to hold above $4,100 in the near term at least, although further rate hikes cannot be ruled out. “The increasing market probabilities of further rate hikes in 2027 and higher bond yields are the two major factors which are holding back gold prices in the current range,” says Patel.

At least three factors are influencing gold prices currently. First, the Fed. Rate pause expectations for the October FOMC meeting stand at over 85%, as per CME FedWatch. That is even after this week’s hot September US CPI data. No hike is good news for gold.

Next, the calendar. The FOMC meets on October 27-28. The US mid-term elections follow on November 3. Would Fed chair Kevin Warsh want to ruffle the Trump administration just days before? He may not.

Second, yields are cooling. The US 10-year Treasury yield stayed below 5.1% on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session. The longer-duration 30-year yield, though, edged up.

Third, December hike bets and gold investors will be watching them keenly. Rate hike expectations for the December FOMC meeting stand above 70%. “If the December hike comes with a clear “this is the last one” message, gold could rally sharply, since markets often buy once the final hike is out of the way. A hawkish hike that suggests more tightening could take gold down to the $3,800s,” says Dr.Chainani.

What could drive gold prices next?

Factor Current signal Potential impact on gold US inflation Higher than expected Negative if it drives yields higher Federal Reserve Further rate hikes remain possible Negative US Treasury yields Elevated, with the 10-year yield near 5% Negative if yields rise further US dollar Recently weakened Positive if weakness continues Equity market sell-off Investors seeking safety Potentially positive Central bank buying Continued purchases Supportive Gold ETF inflows Record quarterly inflows Supportive US-Iran war Geopolitical uncertainty Depends on oil prices, inflation and safe-haven demand

So, what should gold investors do now?

Gold is caught between two competing forces. On one side, central bank purchases, ETF inflows and demand for safe-haven assets are providing support. On the other, persistent US inflation, the possibility of more rate hikes and elevated bond yields are limiting its recovery.

The recent equity market sell-off has helped gold find support, but that alone is not enough to confirm that the metal has reached a durable bottom. A sustained recovery would need further evidence that bond yields and the dollar are easing, or that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hikes.

There is also an X factor: the US-Iran war. It has kept oil prices elevated for long. A stalemate may change little. A breakthrough, though, could set the tone for interest rates, bond yields and dollar strength.

Where gold goes from here is as uncertain as any other asset class. The good news is that buyers have not left. The bad news is that the Fed and bond yields still hold the steering wheel.

As an investor, think long term. Experts still see structural bullish factors, and central banks and gold ETFs continue to buy. Existing investors should consider gold’s role in their overall portfolio rather than reacting to every daily price move. Short-term traders, however, should be ready for choppy moves.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.