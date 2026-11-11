Gold price in India has opened mixed on Wednesday despite international prices in the green. The gold futures trade higher by nearly 1% at Rs 1,41,855 per 10 grams on MCX. However, the spot gold prices opened lower on November 11, at Rs 1,40,369 per 10 grams. Gold closed at Rs 1,41,838 on Monday, and Tuesday was a holiday on MCX.

Here is the real surprise. International gold prices are firm, despite leading indicators turning negative for the yellow metal in the past 24 hours.

Currently, the market is giving an almost hundred percent expectation of a rate hike by the US Fed at the December FOMC meeting. Yet gold prices are not crashing.

How did gold react to the US inflation data?

After the release of the US CPI data for October, gold tumbled nearly 3% on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, gold held around $4,050 an ounce, jumping over 0.6% from the previous close. In simple words, gold fell sharply, and then it recovered some ground.

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In the international market, gold is holding up above $4,000, despite hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and stronger-than-expected US inflation data that strengthened expectations of a rate hike in December.

Gold prices in India

Particulars Price MCX gold futures on Wednesday Rs 1,41,855 per 10 grams MCX gold futures gain Nearly 1% Spot gold price on November 11 Rs 1,40,369 per 10 grams Previous MCX close on Monday Rs 1,41,838 per 10 grams MCX trading on Tuesday Holiday

Source: MCX India

What did the US inflation data show?

US headline inflation slowed to 0.4% MoM in October from 0.6% in September, but came in above market forecasts of 0.3%. This could be one of the reasons for gold prices to hold firm, as inflationary pressures seem to be decreasing.

But the picture is mixed. Core inflation remained unchanged at 0.3% for the third consecutive month, exceeding expectations of 0.2% and signalling persistent underlying price pressures. This could be the reason why gold prices are holding up and not showing a spike, as inflationary pressures in the economy remain.

International gold prices

Particulars Price / Movement International gold price on Wednesday Around $4,050 per ounce Wednesday movement Up over 0.6% Tuesday fall after US CPI data Nearly 3% Key price level Above $4,000 per ounce

Source: Trading Economics

What are Fed officials saying?

The talk of a 50bps rate hike is also doing the rounds. Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed support for further monetary tightening in December. He added that he would favour a half-percentage-point increase if inflation continues to accelerate.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan also indicated that more aggressive rate hikes may be necessary to bring inflation under control. Markets are now pricing in approximately 87% probability of a 25bps rate increase next month, and nearly a 13% chance of a 50bps rate hike.

Why is gold still firm?

The firmness in gold prices comes amid sticky inflation. It also comes despite the dollar strengthening, bond yields moving up and oil prices falling.

Brent crude holds above $92 per barrel on Wednesday, and stays close to ten-week lows on signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran. The US dollar index is around 102.2 on Wednesday, maintaining gains due to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes after hawkish comments from policymakers and stronger-than-expected US inflation data. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury briefly exceeded 5%, recovering from two-month lows due to inflation data reinforcing expectations of multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in the current cycle.

Here is one reason gold may be holding firm. Gold is regarded as the best bet against inflation. If markets believe that inflation is going to rise further and remain elevated for longer periods, gold becomes an effective hedge against rising prices. It also offers the chance of better real returns.

What should long-term investors do?

The next move in gold is still an open question. How gold reacts to interest rates, inflation and the dollar in the weeks and months ahead remains to be seen.

But there is one steady buyer. Central banks are busy accumulating gold. As market experts suggest, buying gold at corrections is a better strategy to stagger investments, if the objective is to invest in gold for the long term.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.