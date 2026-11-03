Gold and its close cousin silver are the two precious metals investors often add to their portfolios. Their job is to diversify, spreading risk across other asset classes.

History shows the two metals often move together. Sometimes gold leads the rally. At other times, silver spikes harder. Over the last 5 years, gold and silver have delivered 118% and 108%, respectively, in dollar terms. In the last 10 years, gold has outperformed with 200% compared to silver’s 165%.

However, silver is often seen to be the more volatile of the two. It tends to rise and fall much more sharply than gold.

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How to read the gold-silver ratio

As gold and silver prices move at different speeds, one can become cheaper or costlier than the other. That is where the gold-silver ratio comes in. The ratio tells you how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold.

Now, here is how investors can use the ratio to make informed decisions.

If the gold-silver ratio is 100:1, you need 100 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold. That makes gold expensive and silver cheaper. Time to buy silver?

Similarly, if the gold-silver ratio is 50:1, you need only 50 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold. That means silver has surged, and gold prices are lying low. Time to buy gold?

Where does the ratio stand today?

On MCX, gold price in India remains flat at Rs 1,37,034 per 10 grams and silver trades at Rs 1,76,148. On November 2, gold and silver closed at Rs 1,36,907 and Rs 1,80,233, respectively.

In the international marekt, as of 3 November, gold trades at $3,914 and silver at $49, having breached the $4,000 and $50 marks, respectively. That gives a gold-silver ratio of 80. It has a long-term average of around 70. So 80 sits above the average, but well below 100.

In May 2025, with gold at $3,333 and silver at $32.60, the ratio stood at 102. The signal was loud. Silver then zoomed to an all-time peak of $121 in January 2026.

2026 began with the ratio at around 60:1. A falling ratio means silver is gaining on gold. A rising ratio means gold is gaining on silver. By 29 January, when both metals hit record highs, it had narrowed to 46:1.

Then, both gold and silver slipped heavily. But the damage to silver prices was higher. Silver’s declines since then have far outpaced gold’s, and the ratio has widened to near 80:1 as of today. Gold has corrected nearly 10% year-to-date while silver has crashed over 32%.

“While further downside cannot be ruled out, the combination of a nearly 20% monthly correction and a gold-to-silver ratio above 79 suggests a significant amount of pessimism is already reflected in prices, improving the long-term risk-reward profile for patient investors. Gold should continue to serve as the core precious-metals allocation, while silver can be viewed as a higher-beta complement for investors willing to tolerate greater short-term volatility in pursuit of potentially stronger long-term returns,” says Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Neo.

Gold-silver ratio timeline

Date Gold ($/oz) Silver ($/oz) Ratio What it meant May 2025 3333 32.6 Approx 102:1 Silver looked cheap 01/29/26 $5,602 (peak) $121 (peak) Approx 46:1 Both at record highs 11/03/26 $3,914.00 $49.00 Approx 80:1 Gold gaining on silver

Source: Trading Economics

James Steel, Chief Precious Metals Analyst, HSBC Securities, said in a recent report, “ This denotes that, in recent months at least, silver has been less driven by gold and more by its own market dynamics. This also puts silver in the mid-to-high end of the gold-silver range, which has generally moved between 50:1 and 80:1 for most of the past 30 years.

An examination of the gold:silver ratio shows that there are times at which gold is the dominant driver of silver and other times when silver is driven more by its own fundamentals.”

Rate hike fears weigh on both metals

Most of the factors driving gold and silver are the same. Persistent inflation and resilient US economic growth are reinforcing expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. That is bearish for both metals. Higher rates make assets that pay no interest less attractive.

The shortage that triggered silver’s price spike in 2025 seems to be easing. The supply-and-demand outlook suggests silver is unlikely to see another significant physical market squeeze in the near term. Industrial demand is falling while supply is rising. Silver prices are likely to remain under pressure.

At least six major forces are shaping gold and silver prices: geopolitical tensions, oil prices, inflation, interest rates, bond yields and the dollar.

So, will the shine on gold and silver fade more?

It is always better to be diversified in both gold and silver. “The recent correction does not change the long-term investment case for gold, particularly as high interest rates may not be sustainable for an extended period.

Gold may remain under pressure in the near term, with further volatility possible. Investors should avoid investing the entire amount at current levels and instead consider staggered buying on declines. Gold can continue to form part of a long-term portfolio as a hedge against uncertainty and for diversification,” says Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

As long as central banks back them and global trade stays uncertain, the shine on the two precious metals does not look like fading soon.

At current prices, a ratio of 80 suggests silver is relatively cheaper than gold. But that alone does not mean silver is poised for a rally. Between the two precious metals, gold should remain the core portfolio allocation, while silver a higher-risk, higher-volatility bet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not investment or financial advice. Gold and silver prices are volatile, past returns do not guarantee future results, and individual situations differ. Readers should consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.