Gold and silver posted notably divergent move across domestic and international markets, with action visible on both MCX and COMEX contracts alongside broad movement in exchange-traded funds. On MCX, Gold futures expiring April 2, 2026, were trading at Rs 1,60,728 per 10 grams, down 0.54%, while Silver futures expiring March 5, 2026, stood at Rs 2,65,400 per kilogram, up 0.03%.

On COMEX, Gold futures were quoted at $5,191.0 per troy ounce, lower by 0.66%, and Silver futures were at $87.355 per troy ounce, gaining 0.90%. The divergence between gold and silver was visible across exchanges and the ETFs mirrored this too.

Silver ETF

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 25.47, up 0.32%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 250.85 with a 0.27% gain and Zerodha Silver ETF was at Rs 26.64, higher by 0.49%. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 261.68, rising 0.31%, whereas HDFC Silver ETF edged lower to Rs 250.90, down 0.02%. Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 25.69, up 0.08%, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF quoted Rs 261.50, gaining 0.28%.

SBI Silver ETF changed hands at Rs 256.43, up 0.14%, while Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 253.95 with a 0.16% increase and UTI Silver ETF traded at Rs 252.97, marginally higher by 0.02%. Axis Silver ETF rose to Rs 260.10, up 0.34%, and Mirae Asset Silver ETF advanced to Rs 255.41, gaining 0.41%. DSP Silver ETF slipped to Rs 252.60, down 0.04%, while Edelweiss Silver ETF climbed to Rs 261.53, up 0.43%. 360 ONE Silver ETF traded at Rs 258.67, higher by 0.27%, whereas Bandhan Silver ETF declined to Rs 262.00, down 0.09%, and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF stood at Rs 258.10, lower by 0.01%.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 15.35, up 0.85%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 130.94, gaining 0.72%, and Zerodha Gold ETF was at Rs 24.91, higher by 0.69%. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF traded at Rs 135.59, rising 0.65%, and HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund was quoted at Rs 135.15, up 0.71%. Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold ETF moved to Rs 132.30, gaining 0.83%, while Groww Gold ETF stood at Rs 15.45, up 0.65%.

SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme was at Rs 134.91, higher by 0.69%, Mirae Asset Gold ETF traded at Rs 153.68 with a 0.75% rise, and Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund quoted Rs 132.18, up 0.71%. Angel One Gold ETF was at Rs 14.73, gaining 0.75%, while UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold ETF stood at Rs 133.15, up 0.76%, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF traded at Rs 138.78, advancing 0.60%.

DSP Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 153.55, higher by 0.56%, and 360 ONE Gold ETF was at Rs 154.20, posting the strongest move with a 1.08% gain. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 156.30, up 0.71%, while Edelweiss Gold ETF stood at Rs 158.00, rising 0.86%. Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded was priced at Rs 131.08, up 0.61%, Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 157.65, gaining 0.13%, and Choice Gold ETF was at Rs 157.06, higher by 0.45%.

Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF stood at Rs 153.15, up 0.43%, Union Gold ETF traded at Rs 154.95, gaining 0.58%, and The Wealth Company Gold ETF was at Rs 156.87, higher by 0.51%. LIC MF Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 14,177.00, up 0.85%, while Invesco India Gold ETF traded at Rs 13,763.00, gaining 0.55%.

Across exchanges and funds, silver showed strength on COMEX and in most domestic ETFs, while gold saw pressure on MCX and COMEX even as ETF prices largely remained in positive territory.