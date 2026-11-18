Gold prices declined by more than 2% to a more-than-one-year low as signals emerge of further interest rate hikes. In addition, strengthening of dollar and rising Treasury yields are weighing on the precious metals. Federal Reserve’s Christopher Waller has also signalled plans for a half percentage point increase in the central bank’s benchmark rate in its December meeting.

Spot gold dropped 2.19% to $3,765.42 per ounce by 9:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since September 26, 2025 earlier in the session at $3,742 an ounce.

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US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.5% to $3,768.10 per ounce.

The selloff reflects mounting pressure from a strengthening US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further monetary tightening.

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“Domestic precious metals prices extended their decline on Wednesday, falling to their lowest level since December last year as a sharp sell-off in international markets weighed on sentiment,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, HDFC Securities, according to news agency PTI.

Dollar briefly hit 19-month high

The dollar briefly hit a fresh 19-month high on Wednesday after recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month.

Inflation is “headed in the wrong direction, and it’s spreading out,” Waller told CNBC, saying the central bank needs to “shock people” as prices continue to rise more than he expected.

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The policymaker told CNBC that a half percentage point increase in the Fed’s benchmark rate is probably necessary at the December 8-9 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Fed officials John Williams and Alberto Musalem on Tuesday signalled further rate hikes may be needed to curb inflation, news agency Reuters reported.

Markets price a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed hike in December and a 5% chance of a 50-bps increase, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, while investors await the Fed’s October 27-28 meeting minutes due at 1900 GMT.

Spot silver touches its lowest level since September 2025

Spot silver also witnessed pressure and slipped 4.5% to $45.26 per ounce, after touching its lowest level since September 26, 2025 earlier in the session.