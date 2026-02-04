Gold rate today in India is Rs 1,57,620, per ten grams, an increase of Rs 5,762 over the previous day’s price of Rs 1,51,858. On February 4, gold is up by 3.8%. These are MCX spot market prices for Ahmedabad at noon.

In the Futures market, gold futures for 02APR2026 contracts trade by over 3%, at Rs 1,58,901, on February 4. In the international market, gold trades at $5,055, up by 2%.

Gold ETF Price Today

Gold ETF price today also reflects an uptick. After a sharp decline over the past few days, gold ETFs recovered yesterday and continue to post positive returns on February 4. All the Gold ETFs ended the February 4 trading session in green after posting a gain of up to 4%, for those with a traded value of at least above Rs 10 crore.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was the highest gainer with a jump of 4%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, the largest gold ETF, gained 3.67%.

The highest volume of trade was witnessed in the Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, which gained 4%. The Gold BeES saw the biggest trade in terms of value, at Rs 2,068 crores, compared to the previous day’s value of Rs 2,729.27 crores.

Gold ETF Trades

The ETFs have an NAV but are traded on the market price on the stock exchanges. The trading happens on the ETF’s market price and not the NAV.

For example, the NAV of Gold BeES on February 3 was Rs 125.50 and Gold BeES closed the previous day’s session at Rs 125.20.

The market price at open was Rs 128.25, went up to post intra-day high of Rs 132 and closed the day at Rs 129.80 (last traded price), making a gain of 3.67%.

Rebound in Gold Prices

On Wednesday, gold soared back above the critical $5,000 per ounce level, building on a more than 6% jump in the previous session, the greatest daily gain since 2008, when dip buyers stepped in after a severe reversal earlier this week.

Geopolitical tensions further boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal after US forces shot down an Iranian drone near an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, while President Donald Trump indicated diplomacy is still ongoing, with the White House confirming US-Iran talks are still scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts have softened since Trump selected Kevin Warsh as Fed chair, but markets still predict two cuts this year, possibly in mid-year and later in 2026. Separately, President Trump signed legislation to end the partial shutdown, but the delay in the monthly jobs data provides no new clues about the health of the US labor market.

After UBS, JP Morgan now expects demand from central banks and investors to drive gold prices to $6,300 per ounce by year-end. UBS had raised its gold price target to $6,200 for March, June, and September 2026, up from $5,000 previously. Their base case scenario predicts an incredible 27% upside from current prices, after a steep pullback.