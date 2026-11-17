Gold and silver have delivered gains to Indian investors over the past year. However, a sharp correction in recent months has taken much of the shine off the rally.

Gold was priced at Rs 1,22,902 per 10 grams on November 17, 2025. On November 16, 2026, it stood at Rs 1,34,176. This translates into a gain of Rs 11,274, or around 9%, over one year.

Silver has delivered a similar return. Its price increased from Rs 1,55,409 per kg on November 17, 2025, to Rs 1,69,914 on November 16, 2026. That is a gain of Rs 14,505, or about 9%.

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But the recent journey has been bumpy. Both metals have been falling since they made recent highs around 21 August 2026. At that time, gold was at Rs 1,61,657 and silver was at Rs 2,46,114.

Since then, gold has fallen by Rs 27,481, or 17%. Silver has fallen by Rs 76,200, or 31%.

Gold and silver began Tuesday on a quiet note. On Tuesday, November 17, gold and silver opened flat on the MCX. Spot gold price in India opened at Rs 1,33,970 per 10 grams (24 carat), and silver opened at Rs 1,69,377 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in India over one year

Particulars Gold (per 10 grams) Silver (per kg) November 17, 2025 Rs 1,22,902 Rs 1,55,409 November 16, 2026 Rs 1,34,176 Rs 1,69,914 Absolute gain Rs 11,274 Rs 14,505 One-year return 9.00% 9.00%

Source: MCX

Gold and silver returns in India versus the dollar

Indian investors are still better off than investors measuring returns in US dollars. While gold and silver have gained around 9% in India over the past year, both metals have lost value in the international market.

In dollar terms, gold is down around 4.5% and silver has fallen more than 6% since November 16, 2025.

On Tuesday, November 17, international gold traded around $3,850 per ounce, hovering near its lowest levels since September 2025. Silver was around $47 an ounce, also close to its lowest levels in a year.

This difference between domestic and international returns is important. The price of gold and silver in India is influenced not only by global prices but also by the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties and taxes.

Two factors have helped cushion the decline in international precious metal prices for Indian buyers.

1. A weaker rupee

The Indian rupee has depreciated by nearly 5.66% against the US dollar over the past year.

Gold is priced internationally in dollars. When the rupee weakens, Indian buyers need more rupees to purchase the same quantity of gold. This can cushion the impact of a fall in international prices and reduce the decline in domestic returns.

In other words, even when gold becomes cheaper in dollar terms, the currency movement can help support its rupee price.

Fall from August 2026 peaks

Particulars Gold Silver Recent peak date Around August 21, 2026 Around August 21, 2026 Peak price Rs 1,61,657/10g Rs 2,46,114/kg November 16 price Rs 1,34,176/10g Rs 1,69,914/kg Decline Rs 27,481 Rs 76,200 Percentage fall 17.00% 31.00%

Source: MCX

2. Import duty and local taxes

The 9% import duty hike in May also pushed domestic gold prices higher.

Import duties and other local taxes create a difference between international benchmark prices, such as COMEX and LBMA spot prices, and the landed cost of precious metals in India. Changes in these charges can therefore affect how global price movements translate into domestic prices.

Gold, Silver Technical Levels

Dr. Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, says key support levels for gold and silver have been breached, raising the possibility of further declines.

Gold: Spot gold has immediate support at $3,850, followed by $3,700. A weekly close below $3,700 could open the way for a further fall towards $3,500. On the upside, resistance is placed at $4,000 and $4,200.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 1,25,000, while resistance is seen at Rs 1,42,000 and Rs 1,45,000.

Silver: Spot silver has support at $47 and $45.5, with resistance at $50.70.

On MCX, the key support levels are Rs 1,68,000 and Rs 1,60,000. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 1,80,000 and Rs 1,90,000.

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Why are gold and silver prices falling?

The recent correction has come amid a stronger US dollar and elevated US Treasury yields, both of which have weighed on precious metals.

The pressure intensified after US inflation data for October came in hotter than expected. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have also strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said on Monday that she supported gradual and consistent interest rate increases. She also indicated that larger hikes could become necessary if inflationary pressures intensify.

Markets are now pricing in more than a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month. The remaining probability points towards a possible 50-basis-point increase.

Higher interest rates can make interest-bearing assets more attractive compared with gold and silver, which do not generate regular income. A stronger dollar can also make dollar-priced precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially weighing on demand.

What should gold and silver investors watch this week?

The next set of signals from the US Federal Reserve will be important for precious metals.

Investors will track upcoming comments from Fed officials for clues about the direction of interest rates.

The minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, will also be closely watched. The minutes could offer more insight into how policymakers view inflation and the possibility of further rate increases.

For Indian investors, the key factors to watch are global gold and silver prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, US Treasury yields and the Fed’s policy outlook.

The one-year return remains positive for Indian buyers, but the recent correction shows why looking only at annual gains can be misleading. Gold and silver have both given up a substantial part of their recent gains, with silver facing a much steeper decline from its August peak.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold and silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.