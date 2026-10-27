Gold and silver are struggling to find direction. The festive season is approaching in India, and investors are still unsure whether the two metals will rise to their lost glory or sink further.

Indian investors are benchmarking gold and silver to their January peak prices. On 29 January, gold in India hit a record high of Rs 1,76,306 per 10 grams. Fast forward to 27 October, and gold opened at Rs 1,40,664, down 20% from that all-time high.

Silver has been beaten down much more harshly. Prices have crashed nearly 50% from the all-time high of Rs 3,84,632 per kg, also hit on 29 January. At present, silver trades at Rs 1,90,847 per kg, down nearly 50% from its peak. In the previous session on Monday, spot gold closed at Rs 1,41,170 per 10 grams, while spot silver closed at Rs 1,94,537 per kg.

On Tuesday, gold futures for the 04 DEC 2026 contract on MCX trades at Rs 1,42,470 per 10 grams, down 0.42% from the previous close. Silver futures for the same contract trade at Rs 1,92,390 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in India

Metric Gold Silver Record high on January 29 Rs 1,76,306 per 10 grams Rs 3,84,632 per kg October 26 closing price Rs 1,41,170 per 10 grams Rs 1,94,537 per kg Fall from peak 20.00% Nearly 50% December 2026 MCX futures on Tuesday Rs 1,42,470 per 10 grams Rs 1,92,390 per kg International price level Around $4,000 per ounce Below $53 per ounce Absolute fall in prices from peak Rs 35,136 per 10 grams Rs 1,90,095 per kg

Source: MCX India; Trading Economics

Why Are the Headwinds Getting Stronger?

So, what’s the way forward? For now, things are not in favour of gold and silver, as headwinds keep getting stronger. Here is what is driving them.

Gold and silver prices in India depend on their dollar prices in the international market. Beyond that, duties and taxes also shape the landed cost of both metals in India. In May this year, the government hiked the import duty on them by 9%. That worked as a support for the domestic market.

Key market indicators

Indicator Latest level / trend US Dollar Index Around 102 Brent crude oil Around $116 per barrel US 10-year Treasury yield Below 5% Probability of unchanged Fed rates this week 90.00% Fed rate outlook for December Markets anticipate a possible rate hike Gold support level Around $4,000 per ounce Silver price trend Near one-year lows

Source: MCX India; Trading Economics

Oil, the Fed and the Dollar Are Pulling the Strings

Currently, at least two factors are influencing the prices of precious metals. The first is oil prices, which are directly influenced by the US-Iran war and are leading to inflationary pressures. The second is the US Fed’s rate hike campaign. The outcome of both also decides which way bond yields and the dollar index move.

The US Fed’s anticipated rate hike at the December FOMC meeting is diminishing gold’s attractiveness. Higher rates strengthen the US dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of six major international currencies. When the dollar index goes up, gold loses value. That is because gold is a non-yielding asset.

The dollar index remained around 102 following two consecutive sessions of gains. Investors are gearing up for significant economic data and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy announcement. Markets estimate a 90% chance of unchanged interest rates this week but are highly optimistic for a rate hike in December. A lot of that optimism may reverse if the US CPI and PPI data, due in a few weeks, shows less of stickiness.

Brent crude stabilized around $116 per barrel on Tuesday, pausing its recent rally as investors considered new diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East aimed at avoiding further escalation of the US-Iran conflict. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury remained below 5% after a three-week decline, reaching one-month lows.

Gold’s $4,000 Support Is the Level to Watch

In the international market, there’s a silver lining for gold prices. Gold seems to have found support at the $4,000 an ounce level. That floor is now the number to watch.

Silver is lagging behind gold due to heightened selling pressure and worries about industrial demand, especially as prices near recent lows. The dollar is adding to the pain. Silver prices fell below $53 an ounce on Tuesday, nearing one-year lows due to a strengthening dollar.

What Should Investors Do Now?

The support that gold currently enjoys around $4,000 seems fragile. A sharp correction cannot be ruled out if leading indicators turn negative.

Long-term investors in gold and silver may, however, consider adding to their portfolios during major corrections. Industry experts believe the structural bull market in the two precious metals is intact. The next move will depend on the dollar and interest rate expectations. Keep a close watch on both.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold, silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.