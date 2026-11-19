Gold and silver prices have fallen to their lowest levels in 14 months, extending a sharp sell-off that has wiped out trillions of dollars in market value. Gold has dropped to around $3,700 an ounce, while silver has slipped below $45 an ounce in international markets, with both metals trading at levels last seen in September 2025.

The decline has come despite a fall in oil prices, which should normally ease inflation concerns. Instead, investors are moving away from precious metals as expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes push bond yields and the dollar higher.

In dollar terms, gold has fallen nearly 8.5% over the past year, while silver has lost around 10.5%. Gold is also down more than 30% from the record high it reached at the start of 2026.

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On Thursday, November 19, spot gold on MCX opened at Rs 1,29,599 per 10 grams, while silver opened at Rs 1,61,522 per kg. This compares with their previous closing prices of Rs 1,30,921 and Rs 1,63,932, respectively. Gold was down around 1%, while silver fell 1.4% at the opening. The gold and silver prices vary between different Indian cities but remain close to MCX spot prices.

In the international market, however, gold was trading at around $3,737 an ounce and silver at $45.4, showing some signs of strength.

The fall from their January peaks remains steep. International gold, which touched $5,602 an ounce, has declined 33%, while silver has plunged 63% from its peak of $121.

The correction is also significant for Indian investors. Gold, which reached a peak of Rs 1,76,306 per 10 grams in January, is now down 26.5% from that level. Silver has fallen 58% from its January peak of Rs 3,84,632 per kg.

Despite the sharp correction, investors who entered the market a year ago are still sitting on gains. Gold has risen around 5% over the past year, while silver has gained about 2%.

Gold and silver prices in India on November 19

Particulars Gold Silver Opening price Rs 1,29,599 per 10 grams Rs 1,61,522 per kg Previous closing price Rs 1,30,921 per 10 grams Rs 1,63,932 per kg Fall at opening Around 1% Around 1.4% January 2026 peak Rs 1,76,306 per 10 grams Rs 3,84,632 per kg Fall from January peak 26.50% 58.00% One-year return 5.00% 2.00%

Source: MCX

Gold and silver lose trillions in market value

The scale of the recent sell-off has been significant. Dr Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said, “Gold and silver have slid 10% over the past nine days, erasing $3.3 trillion in market value. That’s more than Nvidia Corp.’s loss of over $1 trillion. Once again, investors are using gold as a source of liquidity, trimming positions to cover volatility and free up cash for other parts of the market.

Most of the selling has come from sentiment and technical factors. Another round of hawkish remarks from Fed officials pushed US Treasury yields higher and gave the dollar a further lift.”

This suggests that investors are not necessarily abandoning gold because its long-term appeal has changed. Some are selling precious metals to raise cash and manage volatility elsewhere in their portfolios.

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Why are gold and silver prices falling?

The biggest pressure is coming from changing expectations about US interest rates. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed that nearly all policymakers supported further rate increases in the coming months to bring inflation back towards the central bank’s 2% target.

This week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller also cautioned that inflationary pressures were moving in the wrong direction, keeping the possibility of a larger 50-basis-point rate increase in December in focus. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 92.2% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a 50-basis-point increase stands at 7.8%.

Higher interest rates make gold and silver less attractive because they do not generate regular income. When bond yields rise, investors have greater incentive to move money into interest-bearing assets.

The US dollar is adding to the pressure. The Dollar Index moved towards 104 on Thursday, reaching its highest level since April 2025. A stronger dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially reducing demand.

International gold and silver prices

Particulars Gold Silver Price on November 19 $3,737 per ounce $45.4 per ounce January 2026 peak $5,602 per ounce $121 per ounce Fall from peak 33.00% 63.00% One-year return -8.50% -10.50%

Source: Trading Economics

UBS identifies 3 reasons behind the precious metals sell-off

UBS says three factors explain why gold’s long-term investment case has not translated into stronger prices. The first is the sharp shift in expectations around Federal Reserve policy, followed by rising bond yields. The second is a stronger US dollar. The third is competition from other investment themes, particularly artificial intelligence and energy.

According to UBS, investors may recognise the diversification benefits of gold but are reluctant to move away from AI, technology and energy stocks while those sectors continue to attract attention.

UBS note says, “The reluctance of long-term investors to add aggressively is understandable. The Fed is still hiking, economic data is holding up, and AI is expected to keep driving S&P 500 returns next year. For now, there is little urgency to move away from those themes and into gold. More important, though, is what we are not seeing: widespread capitulation.”

Why is falling oil not helping gold and silver?

Oil prices have fallen around 15% over the past month. Normally, a decline in crude oil prices can ease inflation concerns and reduce expectations of further interest rate increases.

However, precious metals have failed to benefit from this trend. The reason is that markets are currently more focused on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, rising yields and dollar strength than on the potential inflation relief from cheaper oil.

Naeem Aslam, CIO of Zaye Capital Markets, said, “We believe the decisive factor remains the direction of real interest rates: geopolitical uncertainty may cushion gold’s decline, but a sustained recovery will require easing dollar strength, lower real yields or a meaningful reduction in expectations for further U.S. monetary tightening.”

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UBS remains positive on gold but lowers near-term expectations

Despite the recent weakness, UBS has not abandoned its positive outlook on gold. However, it believes investors may need to be more patient before prices recover.

The bank said, “we remain positive on gold. Still, we think the weakness in Q3 warrants a more measured near-term outlook: our revised end-2026 target is $4,500, while our end-2027 forecast remains $5,000. In our view, the recent sell-off is more about positioning than a change in regime, although a recovery may require patience.”

For investors, the key factors to watch are the direction of the US dollar, real bond yields and the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision. Until these pressures ease, gold and silver may continue to face near-term challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.