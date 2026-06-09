Gold and silver are flashing a rare technical warning signal — and Indian investors need to pay attention. Both precious metals have broken below their 200-day moving averages, which experts consider significant but not catastrophic.

“Yes — both metals have breached their 200-Day Moving Average (200 DMA) — $4,380 for Gold and $68 for Silver, a rare and significant development,” says Dr. Renisha Chainani, Head – Research at Augmont.

“Gold fell to $4,290 and Silver fell to $66 on June 8, 2026 — a two-month low — closing below its 200 DMA for the first time since October 2023, triggered by a stronger-than-expected US jobs report that revived Fed rate hike bets. Both metals are now in technically bearish territory, with momentum indicators across DMI, MACD, and Bollinger Bands all pointing lower in the short-term,” adds Dr. Chainani.

What Does the 200-Day Moving Average Actually Mean?

For those unfamiliar with this widely watched technical indicator, here is why it matters. Chainwala explains: “In a typical trading year, there are about 252 days. When you remove public holidays and exchange closures, you end up with roughly 200 active trading sessions. That means the 200 EMA is essentially a rolling average of the entire past year, covering all four quarters, every seasonal pattern, and every major economic event. Its power is not purely mathematical, though.

Because every major institution, fund, and trading desk anchors to the same level, a break above or below it becomes a self-fulfilling signal as enough market participants act on it simultaneously to make it matter, regardless of what any single model.”

In short: when gold breaks below its 200-day moving average, the entire market takes notice — and acts accordingly.

“Spot Gold and Spot Silver have both closed below their 200 EMA, a technical milestone that signals the global uptrend is losing momentum. This is a warning sign, not a crisis,” says Kaynat Chainwala, AVP – Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Why are Gold and Silver Under Pressure?

The Iran war remains the central driver of precious metals’ weakness — and the reasons are straightforward. Rising oil prices, linked to the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, have strengthened the dollar and stoked inflation — as evidenced by a higher-than-expected US CPI for April. Recent job reports have heightened expectations for a rate hike, further pressuring precious metal prices.

This has shifted market expectations away from Fed rate cuts and towards a possible rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. As a non-yielding asset, gold becomes less appealing when the dollar strengthens, and rates are expected to rise or remain higher for longer periods.

Should You Be Worried?

A breach of the 200-day moving average is significant — but it does not automatically signal the end of the bull market. The recent bull market in gold that started in October 2022 has pushed the gold price by more than 200% during the period.

It is important to note that technical charts primarily use historical price and volume data and may not directly incorporate fundamental factors such as macroeconomic indicators. However, since price itself reflects the collective market response to all known information, technical charts indirectly capture the effect of fundamentals. Most experienced analysts use both approaches together rather than relying on either one exclusively.

On May 9, gold traded around $4,343 — still below the 200-day moving average but having recovered some ground after Iran and Israel agreed to halt attacks against each other, alleviating fears of a wider escalation that could drive energy-driven inflation higher.

“A close below the 200 EMA doesn’t automatically mean the bull market is dead. It’s a warning flag that shifts the pressure onto buyers. Now, gold and silver need to prove they can reclaim and hold above this level. If they fail, the path of least resistance likely tilts lower. For retail investors, this means being cautious on rallies and waiting for proof that the metals have regained control before building larger positions,” adds Chainwala.

What Does History Say?

History offers some reassurance for medium-term investors. “Historical data offers some nuance: across the last 10 episodes when gold fell below its 200 DMA, six-month forward returns averaged +3.5% (70% positive), and 12-month returns averaged +8.4% — suggesting medium-term recoveries are common,” says Dr. Chainani.

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Where Could Gold Go From Here?

The key question on every investor’s mind is: how much lower can gold fall?

Dr. Chainani shares her near-term view: Gold is currently trading at deeply oversold levels near the critical support zone of $4,300 (approximately Rs 1,54,000). A technical rebound of 3–4% is anticipated from current levels, driven by bottom-fishing activity.

However, a sustained break below this support would shift the near-term bias decisively lower, exposing the $4,000–$4,100 range (approximately Rs 1,50,000–Rs 1,51,500) as the next downside target.

For Indian Investors Specifically

Indian investors are in a somewhat different position from global investors — and the news is relatively more positive. Gold price in India typically follows international prices — but since the recent import duty hike, the differential has grown significantly. Gold has gained over 16% in India since January 1, even as international prices have remained flat.

“For Indian investors, the domestic price impact is partially cushioned by India’s 15% import duty structure. Long-term allocators should treat this correction as a positioning opportunity rather than a structural trend reversal,” says Dr. Chainani.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Technical analysis indicators cited are based on historical price data and do not guarantee future price movements. Past technical patterns and historical price recoveries are not indicative of future performance. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any gold or silver investment decisions. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.