Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, precious metals markets are witnessing sharp price swings. In international markets, spot gold prices are currently trading near the $5,160 per troy ounce level, down over 4% from Monday’s high of $5,400 per troy ounce.

Silver, being the more volatile asset, is experiencing a sharper retreat, with the white metal currently trading near the $84 per troy ounce level, down over 11% from Monday’s high of $95 per troy ounce.

What is driving the price swings?

While fears of a prolonged war in the Middle East continue to support safe-haven demand for these assets, gold and silver prices posted declines in the previous sessions due to a firm dollar index and fading expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The US central bank is expected to keep the rates on hold for its upcoming March meeting.

A strong dollar makes precious metals more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Additionally, experts reported that gold and silver experienced heavy profit-booking amid the US-Iran conflict, and the market is currently searching for a stable floor.

MCX Gold and Silver correct sharply

On the domestic front, MCX Gold futures are trading at Rs 1,62,731 per 10 gram level, marking a correction of over Rs 7,000 from Monday’s high of Rs 1,69,880 per 10 grams.

MCX Silver futures have also dropped sharply, currently trading near the Rs 2,68,000 per kg mark, reflecting a drop of 10% from Monday’s high of Rs 2,97,900 per kg mark.

Analysts suggest that while the fundamentals for gold remain intact, when the yellow metal weakens despite elevated risk signals, this usually suggests underlying position shifts or broader, undisclosed developments at play.

