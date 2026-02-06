Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were sharply lower in early trading, tracking weakness across domestic MCX contracts and global COMEX prices on February 6, 2026.

Profit booking after a strong rally, coupled with a broad correction in precious metals, weighed on ETF prices across fund houses. MCX Gold (02 April 2026) was trading at Rs 1,50,318/10 gm, down 1.15%, while MCX Silver (05 March 2026) fell 4.35% to Rs 2,33,204/kg. Globally, COMEX Gold slipped 1.19% to $4,831.30/oz, and COMEX Silver dropped a steeper 5.90% to $72.19/ounce as of early Asian trade.

Silver ETFs

Silver ETFs witnessed a broad-based sell-off, with most funds declining between 5% and 8% in line with the sharp fall in MCX and COMEX silver prices. Edelweiss Silver ETF fell 8.05% to Rs 232.57. SBI Silver ETF slipped 7.43% to Rs 226.13, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF declined 7.42% to Rs 231.60. Kotak Silver ETF was down 7.09% at Rs 223.29, and HDFC Silver ETF dropped 7.23% to Rs 220.92.

UTI Silver ETF traded lower by 7.08% at Rs 222.83. Zerodha Silver ETF slipped 7.03% to Rs 223.55. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF declined 6.63% to Rs 231.02, while Motilal Oswal Silver ETF fell 6.74% to Rs 227.06. Nippon India Silver ETF was down 6.56% at Rs 220.92. DSP Silver ETF eased 6.20% to Rs 221.90. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund slipped 6.19% to Rs 22.60, and Groww Silver ETF declined 6.18% to Rs 22.76. Axis Silver ETF traded 6.04% lower at Rs 230.51, while Mirae Asset Silver ETF fell 5.68% to Rs 226.00.

Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs also opened in the red, though losses were relatively contained compared with silver. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF declined 3.40% to Rs 147.80. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF was down 3.01% at Rs 127.79, while UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund slipped 2.64% to Rs 125.25. Groww Gold ETF saw a sharper fall of 4.52%, trading at Rs 14.59.

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF eased 2.57% to Rs 130.91. DSP Gold ETF declined 2.44% to Rs 144.49, and Edelweiss Gold ETF was down 2.45% at Rs 149.00. Mirae Asset Gold ETF slipped 2.29% to Rs 144.60. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund fell 2.03% to Rs 14.50, while The Wealth Company Gold ETF declined 2.02% to Rs 148.00. Axis Gold ETF traded 2.11% lower at Rs 123.73, and Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF slipped 2.30% to Rs 144.30.

Conclusion:

The early-session correction reflects synchronized weakness across global and domestic precious metal markets. Silver ETFs remain more volatile, mirroring the steeper fall in COMEX and MCX silver prices. Gold ETFs, while under pressure, continue to show relative resilience amid ongoing investor interest in safe-haven assets.