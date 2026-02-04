The US dollar is gaining strength. And, this is turning out to be headwind for precious metals like gold and silver.

The US Dollar index has regained strength after a decline of over 12% in the past 14-15 months, increasing by 1.25% in the last 5 days. Gold, in the last five days, is down almost 10%. However, gold seems to have recovered and is inching towards the $5,000 level again.

In the last one-year, the gold index is down to 9.77%, after recovering some lost ground, while gold is up over 73%.

So, how dollar impact gold? Is de-dollarization impactful, and what exactly is the ‘debasement trade’ that the world is talking about? Let us explore.

The ‘Debasement Trade’

The ‘Debasement Trade’ is simply an investment strategy that involves transferring capital from fiat currencies ( US Dollars, Indian Rupee, etc.) to hard assets with a finite supply, like gold, silver etc.

A ‘Debasement Trade’ arises if investors start losing trust in the fiat currencies. Investors, including central banks, are ‘consciously’ taking steps to move their reserves into gold.

The U.S. dollar serves as the world’s main reserve currency and is predominantly used for trade and international transactions. However, the dollar’s dominance is increasingly questioned due to geopolitical shifts, making de-dollarization a significant topic among investors and market participants.

Eventually, ‘Debasement Trade’ leads to what is called de-dollarization.

De-dollarization

When geopolitical dynamics evolve, threatening economic and fiat currencies, the attractiveness of gold rises. While the US dollar still is a dominant global reserve currency, according to the IMF, the dominance is gradually declining.

In the global central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, gold has already become the second-highest foreign exchange reserve asset for the central banks, after overtaking the Euro.

The challenges faced by the US dollar are far from over. Trump’s ‘One big, beautiful bill’ is expected to increase the US debt by over $3.9 trillion. Citing worries about growing public debt and a widening budget deficit, the US credit rating was already downgraded by Moody’s Ratings.

Here’s how numbers stack up: As of January 2026, the U.S. national debt has surpassed $37.64 trillion, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hovers around $30.36 trillion, confirming that the debt is significantly higher than the nation’s annual economic output. With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 124 percent, economists feel it is a big red flag when it comes to repayment of debt by the US.

The interest cost in servicing US debt is already huge and will increase after Trump’s tax bill. 16% of the total federal spending in fiscal year 2025 is already towards servicing the interest on US debt.

US Dollar index

After remaining down over 10% in the last 14-15 months, the US Dollar index is showing some strength. In the last 5 days, the US Dollar index gained 1.25%. The 1-year performance of the US dollar index has improved to 9.77% after tumbling over 10% earlier.

The United States Dollar Index or DXY measures the performance of the dollar against a basket of other currencies, including EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, CHF and SEK. The EUR is, by far, the largest component of the index, making up 57.6% of the basket, followed by JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%), and CHF (3.6%).

ALSO READ 6 big takeaways for NRIs in the 2026 Budget proposals

Why is Dollar Showing Strength

The dollar began to show strength due to signs of political stability in the United States, following the selection of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair. However, it could be too early to estimate the impact of Warsh’s decision in the current economic scenario. Known for his hawkish stance against quantitative easing and its inflationary effects, Warsh is now advocating for interest rate cuts, aligning with Trump’s recent campaign.

Meanwhile, the US-India trade deal ‘seems’ to be finalized with the US dropping tariffs to 18% on Indian imports to America. The US Dollar could look to strengthen further as the US economy appears to be on a strong footing.

ALSO READ US announces 64,716 additional work visas for temporary foreign workers

Dollar and Gold

Finally, we look at how the dollar impacts gold prices. Gold has an inverse relationship with the dollar, which is measured by the dollar index. This index assesses the dollar’s strength against a basket of six other currencies.

When the dollar index strengthens, the gold price falls, and vice versa, keeping other factors constant.

Let’s look at an actual case to see how a currency weakens or increases. Assume the USD-INR exchange rate today is Rs 90 per dollar. If the exchange rate reaches Rs 95, it signifies that the INR has weakened while the USD has increased. Similarly, if the exchange rate reaches Rs 85, the INR has strengthened while the USD has weakened.

When the dollar strengthens, investors prefer dollar-denominated assets over non-yielding assets like gold, as the strengthening currency protects their value. Conversely, if the dollar weakens, money makes its way out of dollar-denominated assets into gold.

A falling dollar index could negatively impact the US economy by diminishing trust in Treasury bonds, leading global investors to reduce their exposure. This would result in costly borrowings for the US government as lower demand for treasuries drives up interest rates, exerting more pressure on the dollar index.

As the US dollar declines, gold prices rise because dollar-denominated commodities become more appealing to international buyers. When the dollar weakens, investors often shift their funds from US dollar-denominated assets to alternative options, seeking to protect their capital. Consequently, demand for gold increases during such times as it serves as a traditional safe haven, leading to higher prices amid rising investor panic. When gold strengthens, the exact opposite happens, and gold prices fall, keeping other factors constant.