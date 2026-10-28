Silver prices in the futures market edged lower but held steady in the opening session of trade on Wednesday. On 28 October, silver opened at Rs 1,93,983 per kg on MCX. That was Rs 1,790 higher than Tuesday’s close of Rs 1,92,193 per kg.

The 04 DEC 2026 contract was trading at Rs 1,95,170 per kg, down Rs 1,547, or 0.79%. Silver has crashed nearly 50% from its all-time high of Rs 3,84,632 per kg, hit on 29 January this year. With the festive season nearing, it remains to be seen if demand can push silver prices higher.

Meanwhile, the most important near-term trigger for silver prices is today’s Federal Reserve decision. The benchmark interest rate is expected to remain at 3.75%-4.00%. If policymakers sound more hawkish than expected, higher real yields and a stronger dollar could push silver lower. On the other hand, any dovish stance hinting at possible monetary easing could bring back investment demand and support a recovery for silver.

Why Is Silver Falling Harder Abroad Than in India?

The price of silver in India depends on international prices, where the metal is traded in US dollars. Silver traded below $54 an ounce on Wednesday after rising for two straight sessions. Investors are cautiously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Traders will, however, look for clues on a possible rate hike in December.

The price crash of silver in the international market is more pronounced. From an all-time high of $121 hit on 29 January this year, the drop is nearly 55%. But it was not a one-way fall. From a 15 July low of $54, silver prices touched $70, a bounce of nearly 30% from the lows. Then came another slide, and silver now trades at the same level.

In comparison, the fall in Indian markets is smaller. This is largely on account of the 9% import duty hike implemented in May this year and the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

India vs international fall from peak

Market Peak Current Fall India (MCX) Rs 3,84,632 per kg Rs 1,95,359 per kg Nearly 50% International $121 per ounce Below $54 per ounce Nearly 55%

Source: Trading Economics

The Fed and Oil Are the Biggest Worries

So, what is pulling silver prices down? The biggest risk, possibly, remains the US Fed’s rate stance. US inflation remains much above the Fed’s target and could rise further, as oil prices stay elevated above $115. A resolution to the US-Iran war is not in sight either.

Factors pressuring silver

Factor Data point US Fed rate Expected to stay at 3.75% to 4.00%, with a December hike possible Oil prices Above $115 US dollar index Above 102 for many weeks 10-year bond yield Above 5%

A Strong Dollar and 5% Yields Add to the Pressure

The US dollar index is gaining strength and has stayed above 102 for many weeks now. This comes on the back of a “higher for longer” interest rate scenario, as the US Fed is expected to hike rates in December. Further, 10-year bond yields have again moved above 5%. Global inflation is pushing yields to multi-decade highs across the developed world. Higher yields continue to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals like gold and silver.

Is Gold Still Steering Silver?

Historically, both gold and silver, the two precious metals, shine during periods of fear and economic uncertainty. Gold’s bull run began in late 2022, followed by the bull run in silver.

The other factor linked to silver is gold’s performance, as gold plays a role in how silver moves. If sentiment on gold stays bullish, that should help sustain silver. When both metals rally, silver tends to do better than gold.

Silver is more volatile than gold. It rises and falls more than gold does. A study by DSP Mutual Fund found that silver outperformed gold in only 10 out of 26 years. But when both precious metals rally, silver tends to outperform gold by a wide margin.

This also means there are times when gold is the dominant driver of silver. At other times, silver is driven more by its own fundamentals.

Can Silver Get Back to $100 an Ounce?

Investors who entered the rally late could be sitting on losses. Only a major recovery could help them erase their losses. So, will silver cross Rs 3.5 lakh per kg in the Indian market, or move above $100 in the international market? For now, the headwinds look strong, and any major upmove may not be immediate.

“The market may now be entering a period of consolidation with a slight upwards trajectory. Our views on gold are mildly supportive of silver going forward. We do not necessarily expect a rapid or robust near-term rally but look for more moderate gains in 2027. This should lend some support to silver and help put a floor on losses,” says James Steel, Chief Precious Metals Analyst at HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

“USD strength and high yields in and out of the US are both negative for silver, as are weaker industrial and jewelry demand and increased mine and recycling supply. For these reasons, and short of an eruption of tariff concerns, we do not see silver challenging $100 per ounce in the foreseeable future,” adds Steel.

The broader silver market outlook remains influenced by the balance between industrial demand, mine production and structural supply constraints. Ultimately, the Fed’s commentary on inflation, employment and the future direction of borrowing costs will decide whether silver’s recovery can turn into sustained upward momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold and silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The views and recommendations expressed by experts in this article are their own and do not represent the views of Financial Express. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.