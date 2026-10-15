Gold prices keep falling, and yet investors keep buying. Gold fell 3.5% in September. Even so, global investors kept buying through gold ETFs, adding $10bn in the month, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC). The WGC said some investors saw the pullback as a chance to build or maintain strategic positions.

Global physically backed gold ETFs attracted $10bn in September, capping a record quarter in which investors added $31 billion, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. Global holdings rose 67 tonnes to a record 4,256 tonnes, despite the lower gold price.

Gold started September at $4,328 an ounce in international markets and closed the month at $4,157. It now trades around $4,141 an ounce. That is down 4% so far this year and nearly 25% below its all-time high of $5,602, hit on January 29.

In India, the interest was no different. Gold ETFs in India saw a significant increase in investor interest, with net inflows rising by 71.4% to Rs 4,451 crore in September, compared to Rs 2,597 crore in August, according to the latest AMFI data. Indian funds continued to attract money, potentially supported by a pullback in domestic equities, opportunistic dip buying and rising demand for portfolio diversification, the WGC said.

Indian Gold ETF Inflows

Month Net inflows August 2026 ₹2,597 crore September 2026 ₹4,451 crore Month-on-month increase 71.40%

Source: AMFI

Global Gold ETF Inflows and Holdings

Metric Data Gold ETF inflows in September 2026 $10 billion Gold ETF inflows in Q3 2026 $31 billion Global gold ETF holdings at end-September Record 4,256 tonnes Assets under management at end-September $574 billion Gold price decline in September 3.50%

Source: World Gold Council

Indian Vs International Gold Price

Indian investors saw a different picture. In rupee terms, gold is up 9.4% so far this year, while in US dollars it is down 5%. MCX spot gold has gained Rs 12,468 per ten grams (24 carat) so far in 2026, rising from Rs 1,32,614 on January 1 to Rs 1,45,082 on October 15, 2026. In comparison, gold in dollar terms has fallen from $4,319 to $4,141, down by 4% during the same period.

Gold Returns in India vs International Markets

Metric Gold in India Gold in US dollars Price on January 1, 2026 ₹1,32,614 per 10g $4,319 per ounce Price on October 15, 2026 ₹1,45,082 per 10g $4,141 per ounce Price change +₹12,468 per 10g -$178 per ounce Year-to-date return 9.40% -4% to -5% Rupee depreciation against the US dollar 5.5% year to date —

The gap between the two reflects the rupee’s moves against the dollar and the hike in the import duty prices of the precious metals earlier in the year. Indian rupee has depreciated by 5.5% in the year so far.

Why did gold fall?

The WGC’s Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM) suggests that rising yields and a stronger US dollar were major contributors to September’s drop. The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed 53bps to 5.3%, and the DXY rose 2%, the WGC said.

The Federal Reserve also raised interest rates by 25 basis points during the month and signalled that further tightening could follow. That added to upward pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar. It also raised the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Gold Price Performance

Metric Gold price September opening price $4,328 per ounce September closing price $4,157 per ounce Price cited for October 15, 2026 $4,141 per ounce All-time high on January 29, 2026 $5,602 per ounce Decline from all-time high Nearly 25% Year-to-date change in US dollar terms -4% to -5% (as stated in the text)

Why buy when the Fed is tightening?

The WGC pointed to several factors that may have reinforced gold’s appeal as a diversifier:

Persistent inflation and elevated energy prices

Concerns over equity valuations, particularly in AI-related sectors

Increased bond-market volatility

Continued inflows also suggest some investors saw the price pullback as a chance to build or maintain strategic positions rather than cut exposure.

What to watch in October

At the centre is the upcoming Fed meeting. The US CPI data released on October 14 points towards further tightening ahead, as inflation came in above expectations. The gold price fell sharply after the inflation data was published.

However, with oil prices remaining steady, the Fed futures market signals over a 70% probability of a rate pause at the October FOMC meeting.

US bond yields appear to be edging lower. Yields eased slightly after the latest inflation data. The move may also reflect a selloff in equities, led by technology and AI stocks, which could have pushed investors toward safe-haven government bonds.

It may be too early to say whether yields will dip and gold will find support. How the bond market moves, and how the dollar and gold react, is likely to stay uncertain until the US midterm elections on November 3.

Whether investors focused less on near-term policy rates and more on bigger fiscal and term-premium risks remains to be seen. That could continue to support gold demand, the WGC said.

Bottom line

September split the gold market in two. Rising yields, a stronger dollar and futures selling pushed the price down. ETF investors, meanwhile, added a record $31bn in Q3 and lifted holdings to a record 4,256 tonnes.

For Indian investors, the rupee price of gold is still up 9.4% so far this year. October’s Fed meeting and the direction of bond yields will show whether the dip buyers or the yield story wins out.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell gold or any gold-related product. Gold prices and fund flows can change quickly. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.