Here's the live share price of Gold Coin Health Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gold Coin Health Foods
|119.44
|194.45
|226.69
|109.27
|202.99
|69.94
|50.42
|Nestle India
|3.73
|4.51
|19.73
|10.74
|21.86
|8.75
|10.54
|Britannia Industries
|2.70
|6.23
|-2.78
|-10.94
|-7.18
|2.42
|8.82
|Zydus Wellness
|15.94
|19.10
|17.33
|24.05
|51.20
|26.34
|7.16
|Bikaji Foods International
|2.44
|1.12
|3.24
|-8.77
|-10.94
|17.09
|15.64
|Orkla India
|-2.02
|-1.62
|0.01
|-1.30
|-14.56
|-5.11
|-3.10
|Hindustan Foods
|-1.06
|3.00
|11.63
|8.48
|3.38
|-0.83
|6.49
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-3.34
|3.31
|-6.16
|-27.50
|-34.67
|2.08
|16.18
|ADF Foods
|6.33
|9.98
|81.79
|56.35
|20.00
|12.65
|12.46
|Gopal Snacks
|-1.41
|-5.63
|5.28
|-13.65
|-21.59
|-8.44
|-5.15
|Prataap Snacks
|6.68
|0.76
|26.53
|1.03
|16.83
|16.06
|11.80
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.23
|11.69
|27.63
|10.44
|-23.53
|-14.39
|-14.40
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|27.10
|31.13
|2.28
|-7.95
|-7.95
|-2.72
|-1.64
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|14.81
|29.43
|91.42
|70.64
|133.74
|41.88
|47.13
|HMA Agro Industries
|1.13
|-5.75
|-9.57
|-25.02
|-27.41
|-27.48
|-17.54
|Krishival Foods
|-0.42
|0.42
|25.64
|11.94
|11.55
|0.77
|0.46
|Hexagon Nutrition
|28.06
|46.10
|46.10
|46.10
|46.10
|13.47
|7.88
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.41
|-0.78
|4.11
|-12.87
|-51.32
|45.14
|90.29
|Apis India
|-0.76
|-3.59
|-8.97
|-30.31
|388.11
|177.03
|139.12
|Nurture Well Industries
|6.11
|32.88
|-22.71
|-19.31
|29.94
|58.10
|192.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gold Coin Health Foods has gained 202.99% compared to peers like Nestle India (21.86%), Britannia Industries (-7.18%), Zydus Wellness (51.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gold Coin Health Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (10.54%) and Britannia Industries (8.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.54
|15.32
|10
|14.44
|14.61
|20
|13.13
|13.68
|50
|12.22
|12.74
|100
|12.45
|12.38
|200
|11.73
|11.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gold Coin Health Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Goldcoin Health - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Listing And Trading Approval.
|May 26, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Goldcoin Health - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
|May 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Goldcoin Health - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today Ie 25Th May 2026
|May 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Goldcoin Health - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
|May 08, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Goldcoin Health - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1989PLC012041 and registration number is 012041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Gold Coin Health Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹5.01 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gold Coin Health Foods are ₹33.42 and ₹31.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gold Coin Health Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 and 52-week low of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹9.98 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Gold Coin Health Foods has shown returns of 109.92% over the past day, 194.45% for the past month, 226.69% over 3 months, 202.99% over 1 year, 69.94% across 3 years, and 50.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gold Coin Health Foods are -111.03 and 5.16 on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global