What is the share price of Gold Coin Health Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Gold Coin Health Foods? The Gold Coin Health Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gold Coin Health Foods? The market cap of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹5.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gold Coin Health Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gold Coin Health Foods are ₹33.42 and ₹31.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gold Coin Health Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gold Coin Health Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 and 52-week low of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹9.98 as on .

How has the Gold Coin Health Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Gold Coin Health Foods has shown returns of 109.92% over the past day, 194.45% for the past month, 226.69% over 3 months, 202.99% over 1 year, 69.94% across 3 years, and 50.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gold Coin Health Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gold Coin Health Foods are -111.03 and 5.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global