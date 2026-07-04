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Gold Coin Health Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLD COIN HEALTH FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Gold Coin Health Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.42 Closed
109.92₹ 17.50
As on Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gold Coin Health Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.83₹33.42
₹33.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.98₹33.42
₹33.42
Open Price
₹31.83
Prev. Close
₹15.92
Volume
1,649

Source: Dion Global

Gold Coin Health Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gold Coin Health Foods		119.44194.45226.69109.27202.9969.9450.42
Nestle India		3.734.5119.7310.7421.868.7510.54
Britannia Industries		2.706.23-2.78-10.94-7.182.428.82
Zydus Wellness		15.9419.1017.3324.0551.2026.347.16
Bikaji Foods International		2.441.123.24-8.77-10.9417.0915.64
Orkla India		-2.02-1.620.01-1.30-14.56-5.11-3.10
Hindustan Foods		-1.063.0011.638.483.38-0.836.49
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-3.343.31-6.16-27.50-34.672.0816.18
ADF Foods		6.339.9881.7956.3520.0012.6512.46
Gopal Snacks		-1.41-5.635.28-13.65-21.59-8.44-5.15
Prataap Snacks		6.680.7626.531.0316.8316.0611.80
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.2311.6927.6310.44-23.53-14.39-14.40
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		27.1031.132.28-7.95-7.95-2.72-1.64
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		14.8129.4391.4270.64133.7441.8847.13
HMA Agro Industries		1.13-5.75-9.57-25.02-27.41-27.48-17.54
Krishival Foods		-0.420.4225.6411.9411.550.770.46
Hexagon Nutrition		28.0646.1046.1046.1046.1013.477.88
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.41-0.784.11-12.87-51.3245.1490.29
Apis India		-0.76-3.59-8.97-30.31388.11177.03139.12
Nurture Well Industries		6.1132.88-22.71-19.3129.9458.10192.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gold Coin Health Foods has gained 202.99% compared to peers like Nestle India (21.86%), Britannia Industries (-7.18%), Zydus Wellness (51.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gold Coin Health Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (10.54%) and Britannia Industries (8.82%).

Gold Coin Health Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gold Coin Health Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.5415.32
1014.4414.61
2013.1313.68
5012.2212.74
10012.4512.38
20011.7311.82

Source: Dion Global

Gold Coin Health Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gold Coin Health Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gold Coin Health Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 02, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTGoldcoin Health - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Listing And Trading Approval.
May 26, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTGoldcoin Health - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026.
May 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGoldcoin Health - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today Ie 25Th May 2026
May 18, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTGoldcoin Health - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
May 08, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTGoldcoin Health - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Gold Coin Health Foods

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1989PLC012041 and registration number is 012041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devang Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Pravinaben Gohil
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gold Coin Health Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Gold Coin Health Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 as on Jul 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gold Coin Health Foods?

The Gold Coin Health Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gold Coin Health Foods?

The market cap of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹5.01 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gold Coin Health Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gold Coin Health Foods are ₹33.42 and ₹31.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gold Coin Health Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gold Coin Health Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹33.42 and 52-week low of Gold Coin Health Foods is ₹9.98 as on Jul 03, 2026.

How has the Gold Coin Health Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gold Coin Health Foods has shown returns of 109.92% over the past day, 194.45% for the past month, 226.69% over 3 months, 202.99% over 1 year, 69.94% across 3 years, and 50.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gold Coin Health Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gold Coin Health Foods are -111.03 and 5.16 on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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