Gold and silver prices traded lower in the market snapshots dated October 23, 2026, with silver recording the sharper decline in the supplied MCX index data. The MCX iCOMDEX Bullion index stood at 31,326.25, down 0.93%, while the MCX iCOMDEX Gold and Silver readings were 142,388.00, down 0.64%, and 195,564.00, down 2.02%, respectively. The screenshots do not specify units for these index readings, so they are reported as displayed.

On COMEX, gold was quoted at $4,027.80 per troy ounce, down $32.60, or 0.80%, while silver stood at $53.950 per troy ounce, down $1.057, or 1.92%, according to the October 23, 2026, 8:06 a.m. snapshot. In India, all gold and silver ETFs listed in the supplied Groww screenshots recorded daily losses. Gold ETF prices fell by 1.19% to 1.80%, while silver ETF prices declined by 2.93% to 3.70%. The ETF prices are reported in Rs per unit, as shown in the source, which is timestamped 1:34 p.m. on October 23, 2026.

Silver ETF prices today

Silver ETFs across the supplied list recorded losses, with Motilal Oswal Silver ETF posting the steepest decline of 3.70% at Rs 189.60 per unit. Quant Silver ETF recorded the smallest fall, down 2.93% at Rs 19.58 per unit.

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund fell 3.26% to Rs 18.68 per unit, while Nippon India Silver ETF declined 3.39% to Rs 183.49 per unit. Groww Silver ETF dropped 3.49% to Rs 18.81 per unit, and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF slipped 3.48% to Rs 191.49 per unit.

HDFC Silver ETF lost 3.40% to Rs 183.19 per unit, while Kotak Silver ETF declined 3.32% to Rs 18.63 per unit. Zerodha Silver ETF fell 3.48% to Rs 19.41 per unit, and Angel One Silver ETF dropped 3.40% to Rs 7.38 per unit.

SBI SILVER ETF declined 3.30% to Rs 188.29 per unit, while DSP Silver ETF fell 3.45% to Rs 18.45 per unit. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF lost 3.48% to Rs 191.59 per unit, and Axis Silver ETF declined 3.31% to Rs 191.05 per unit.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF recorded a 3.54% fall to Rs 186.68 per unit, while UTI SILVER ETF slipped 3.30% to Rs 185.23 per unit. Bandhan Silver ETF declined 3.48% to Rs 193.03 per unit.

Motilal Oswal Silver ETF fell 3.70% to Rs 189.60 per unit, while Edelweiss Silver ETF dropped 3.38% to Rs 191.95 per unit. 360 ONE Silver ETF declined 3.33% to Rs 189.00 per unit, and Quant Silver ETF fell 2.93% to Rs 19.58 per unit, recording the smallest daily decline among the listed silver funds.

Gold ETF prices today

Gold ETFs also traded lower in the supplied market data, with Union Gold ETF recording the largest decline at 1.80% to Rs 136.50 per unit. Choice Gold ETF posted the smallest fall, declining 1.19% to Rs 139.19 per unit.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund declined 1.38% to Rs 13.62 per unit, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES fell 1.42% to Rs 115.68 per unit. Groww Gold ETF slipped 1.37% to Rs 13.67 per unit, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF declined 1.41% to Rs 119.87 per unit.

Zerodha Gold ETF dropped 1.39% to Rs 22.02 per unit, while SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme fell 1.45% to Rs 119.33 per unit. HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund declined 1.39% to Rs 119.59 per unit, and Mirae Asset Gold ETF lost 1.30% to Rs 136.28 per unit.

UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund declined 1.34% to Rs 117.80 per unit, while Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund fell 1.58% to Rs 116.69 per unit. Angel One Gold ETF slipped 1.21% to Rs 13.10 per unit, and DSP Gold ETF declined 1.23% to Rs 13.61 per unit.

Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund fell 1.51% to Rs 116.41 per unit, while LIC MF Gold ETF declined 1.33% to Rs 126.20 per unit. Birla Sun Life Gold ETF lost 1.35% to Rs 123.19 per unit, and Motilal Oswal Gold ETF fell 1.46% to Rs 138.50 per unit.

Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded Fund declined 1.51% to Rs 115.82 per unit, while Edelweiss Gold ETF dropped 1.52% to Rs 139.65 per unit. Invesco India Gold ETF recorded a 1.66% fall to Rs 121.55 per unit, and The Wealth Company Gold ETF declined 1.40% to Rs 139.67 per unit.

Bandhan Gold ETF fell 1.48% to Rs 140.02 per unit, while HSBC Gold ETF recorded a 1.78% decline to Rs 121.73 per unit. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF slipped 1.42% to Rs 135.35 per unit, and Union Gold ETF fell 1.80% to Rs 136.50 per unit.

360 ONE Gold ETF declined 1.26% to Rs 136.95 per unit, while Choice Gold ETF fell 1.19% to Rs 139.19 per unit, recording the smallest daily decline among the 26 gold ETFs shown.

Conclusion

Gold and silver ETFs ended lower across the supplied October 23 market snapshot, with silver funds posting larger daily losses than gold funds. MCX silver declined 2.02% and COMEX silver fell 1.92%, while gold recorded smaller losses in both markets, according to the provided data.