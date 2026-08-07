What is the share price of Gokak Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokak Textiles is ₹60.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gokak Textiles? The Gokak Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokak Textiles? The market cap of Gokak Textiles is ₹39.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokak Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokak Textiles are ₹60.00 and ₹57.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokak Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokak Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokak Textiles is ₹100.90 and 52-week low of Gokak Textiles is ₹52.59 as on .

How has the Gokak Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Gokak Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, 25.3% across 3 years, and 14.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles are -1.06 and -0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global