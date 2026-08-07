Here's the live share price of Gokak Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gokak Textiles
|3.09
|-10.43
|-9.77
|-19.43
|-36.37
|25.30
|14.12
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gokak Textiles has declined 36.37% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokak Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.37
|59.54
|10
|59.98
|59.97
|20
|62.15
|61.35
|50
|63.73
|63.27
|100
|64.46
|65.3
|200
|69.84
|71.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gokak Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Gokak Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Gokak Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Gokak Textiles - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 23, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Gokak Textiles - Clarification sought from Gokak Textiles Ltd
|May 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Gokak Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End
Source: Dion Global
Gokak Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116KA2006PLC038839 and registration number is 038839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokak Textiles is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokak Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gokak Textiles is ₹39.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokak Textiles are ₹60.00 and ₹57.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokak Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokak Textiles is ₹100.90 and 52-week low of Gokak Textiles is ₹52.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokak Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, 25.3% across 3 years, and 14.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles are -1.06 and -0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global