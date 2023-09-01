What is the Market Cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹28.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is 5.2 and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is -0.11 as on .

What is the share price of Gokak Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹43.12 as on .