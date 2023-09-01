Follow Us

GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.12 Closed
-2-0.88
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gokak Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.12₹43.12
₹43.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.19₹45.66
₹43.12
Open Price
₹43.12
Prev. Close
₹44.00
Volume
3,242

Gokak Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.12
  • R243.12
  • R343.12
  • Pivot
    43.12
  • S143.12
  • S243.12
  • S343.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.142.09
  • 1030.839.38
  • 2029.9236.53
  • 5029.9332.94
  • 10029.830.42
  • 20029.0728.86

Gokak Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.4837.0261.0877.8948.69268.8622.33
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Gokak Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Gokak Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gokak Textiles Ltd.

Gokak Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116KA2006PLC038839 and registration number is 038839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Bhandawat
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh R Patil
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tripti J Navani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip N Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D G Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil J Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gokak Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹28.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is 5.2 and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is -0.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gokak Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹43.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokak Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokak Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹45.66 and 52-week low of Gokak Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

