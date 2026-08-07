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Gokak Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOKAK TEXTILES

Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gokak Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gokak Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.50₹60.00
₹60.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.59₹100.90
₹60.00
Open Price
₹58.80
Prev. Close
₹60.00
Volume
543

Source: Dion Global

Gokak Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gokak Textiles		3.09-10.43-9.77-19.43-36.3725.3014.12
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gokak Textiles has declined 36.37% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokak Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Gokak Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gokak Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.3759.54
1059.9859.97
2062.1561.35
5063.7363.27
10064.4665.3
20069.8471.71

Source: Dion Global

Gokak Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gokak Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.64%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gokak Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTGokak Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTGokak Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTGokak Textiles - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 23, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTGokak Textiles - Clarification sought from Gokak Textiles Ltd
May 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGokak Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End

Source: Dion Global

About Gokak Textiles

Gokak Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116KA2006PLC038839 and registration number is 038839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Bhandawat
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gautam V Kumtakar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sunita Khanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil J Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesan Rajamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Tipnis
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gokak Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Gokak Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokak Textiles is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gokak Textiles?

The Gokak Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokak Textiles?

The market cap of Gokak Textiles is ₹39.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokak Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokak Textiles are ₹60.00 and ₹57.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokak Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokak Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokak Textiles is ₹100.90 and 52-week low of Gokak Textiles is ₹52.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gokak Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gokak Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.43% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, -36.37% over 1 year, 25.3% across 3 years, and 14.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles are -1.06 and -0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gokak Textiles News

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