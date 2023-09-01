Follow Us

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

GOGIA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹85.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.55₹85.55
₹85.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.55₹135.45
₹85.55
Open Price
₹85.55
Prev. Close
₹85.55
Volume
0

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.55
  • R285.55
  • R385.55
  • Pivot
    85.55
  • S185.55
  • S285.55
  • S385.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.2887.84
  • 10121.888.5
  • 20118.8790.04
  • 50130.8789.3
  • 100129.0888.95
  • 20010690.32

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.95-13.4114.07105.50-29.27104.91275.22
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gogia Capital Services Ltd.

Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059674 and registration number is 059674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Gogia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Saxena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Tanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Simarjeet Singh Baweja
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gogia Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gogia Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is ₹54.08 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gogia Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is 8.74 and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is 1.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Gogia Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is ₹85.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gogia Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gogia Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is ₹135.45 and 52-week low of Gogia Capital Services Ltd. is ₹39.55 as on Aug 28, 2023.

