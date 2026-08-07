What is the share price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Goenka Diamond & Jewels? The Goenka Diamond & Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels? The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹26.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goenka Diamond & Jewels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are ₹0.84 and ₹0.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Diamond & Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹1.48 and 52-week low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.76 as on .

How has the Goenka Diamond & Jewels performed historically in terms of returns? The Goenka Diamond & Jewels has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -31.15% for the past month, -21.5% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and -2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are -16.34 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global