Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.95 Closed
5.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.85₹0.95
₹0.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.65₹2.15
₹0.95
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
3,37,599

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.98
  • R21.02
  • R31.08
  • Pivot
    0.92
  • S10.88
  • S20.82
  • S30.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.730.85
  • 101.730.85
  • 201.760.84
  • 501.860.84
  • 1001.90.92
  • 2002.441.15

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Share Holdings

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1990PLC005651 and registration number is 005651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nandlal Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Navneet Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhau Sanjay Dhure
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Atul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar R Momaiyah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.?

The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is ₹30.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is -14.89 and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is 0.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is ₹2.15 and 52-week low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

