Here's the live share price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goenka Diamond & Jewels
|1.20
|-31.15
|-21.50
|-10.64
|-30.00
|-20.31
|-2.84
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goenka Diamond & Jewels has declined 30.00% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Goenka Diamond & Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.85
|0.87
|10
|0.93
|0.94
|20
|1.13
|1.02
|50
|1.05
|1.04
|100
|0.97
|1
|200
|0.96
|0.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goenka Diamond & Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Goenka Diamond & Jew - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 31, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Goenka Diamond & Jew - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Goenka Diamond & Jew - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday May 30, 2026
|Apr 30, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Goenka Diamond & Jew - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Goenka Diamond & Jew - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1990PLC005651 and registration number is 005651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.84 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Goenka Diamond & Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹26.63 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are ₹0.84 and ₹0.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Diamond & Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹1.48 and 52-week low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.76 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Goenka Diamond & Jewels has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -31.15% for the past month, -21.5% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and -2.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are -16.34 and 0.11 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global