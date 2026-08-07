Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.84 Closed
1.20₹ 0.01
As on Dec 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.79₹0.84
₹0.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.76₹1.48
₹0.84
Open Price
₹0.83
Prev. Close
₹0.83
Volume
47,172

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goenka Diamond & Jewels		1.20-31.15-21.50-10.64-30.00-20.31-2.84
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goenka Diamond & Jewels has declined 30.00% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Goenka Diamond & Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.850.87
100.930.94
201.131.02
501.051.04
1000.971
2000.960.99

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goenka Diamond & Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTGoenka Diamond & Jew - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 31, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTGoenka Diamond & Jew - Results-Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTGoenka Diamond & Jew - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday May 30, 2026
Apr 30, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTGoenka Diamond & Jew - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTGoenka Diamond & Jew - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Goenka Diamond & Jewels

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1990PLC005651 and registration number is 005651. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandlal Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Navneet Goenka
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhau Sanjay Dhure
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Atul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar R Momaiyah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goenka Diamond & Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.84 as on Dec 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

The Goenka Diamond & Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹26.63 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are ₹0.84 and ₹0.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goenka Diamond & Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹1.48 and 52-week low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels is ₹0.76 as on Dec 15, 2025.

How has the Goenka Diamond & Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goenka Diamond & Jewels has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -31.15% for the past month, -21.5% over 3 months, -30.0% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and -2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels are -16.34 and 0.11 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Goenka Diamond & Jewels News

More Goenka Diamond & Jewels News
Market Pulse