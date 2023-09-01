Goel Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1996PLC076909 and registration number is 076909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.