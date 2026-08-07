Here's the live share price of Goel Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goel Food Products
|6.75
|-0.87
|-31.97
|-10.14
|-31.56
|-29.05
|-4.53
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goel Food Products has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Goel Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.17
|12.22
|10
|12.15
|12.24
|20
|12.5
|12.56
|50
|14.35
|13.36
|100
|13.66
|13.9
|200
|14.85
|15.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goel Food Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Goel Food Products - Consolidated Scrutinizer''''s Report On Remote E-Voting & E-Voting For The 30Th Annual General Meeting O
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Goel Food Products - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th July, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Goel Food Products - AGM Proceedings Update-Adjournment Due To Technical Failure
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Goel Food Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Goel Food Products - Reg-34(1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Goel Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1996PLC076909 and registration number is 076909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar confectionery (except sweetmeats). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Food Products is ₹12.49 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Goel Food Products is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goel Food Products is ₹23.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goel Food Products are ₹12.52 and ₹12.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Food Products is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Goel Food Products is ₹8.54 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Goel Food Products has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -0.87% for the past month, -31.97% over 3 months, -31.56% over 1 year, -29.05% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goel Food Products are 8.34 and 0.79 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global