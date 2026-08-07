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Goel Food Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Goel Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.49 Closed
1.79₹ 0.22
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goel Food Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.49₹12.52
₹12.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.54₹20.25
₹12.49
Open Price
₹12.52
Prev. Close
₹12.27
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Goel Food Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goel Food Products		6.75-0.87-31.97-10.14-31.56-29.05-4.53
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goel Food Products has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Goel Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Goel Food Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goel Food Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1712.22
1012.1512.24
2012.512.56
5014.3513.36
10013.6613.9
20014.8515.19

Source: Dion Global

Goel Food Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goel Food Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goel Food Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTGoel Food Products - Consolidated Scrutinizer''''s Report On Remote E-Voting & E-Voting For The 30Th Annual General Meeting O
Jul 25, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTGoel Food Products - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 25Th July, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTGoel Food Products - AGM Proceedings Update-Adjournment Due To Technical Failure
Jul 10, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTGoel Food Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTGoel Food Products - Reg-34(1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Goel Food Products

Goel Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1996PLC076909 and registration number is 076909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar confectionery (except sweetmeats). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yatharth Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Goutam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goel Food Products Share Price

What is the share price of Goel Food Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Food Products is ₹12.49 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goel Food Products?

The Goel Food Products is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Food Products?

The market cap of Goel Food Products is ₹23.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goel Food Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goel Food Products are ₹12.52 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goel Food Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Food Products is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Goel Food Products is ₹8.54 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Goel Food Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goel Food Products has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -0.87% for the past month, -31.97% over 3 months, -31.56% over 1 year, -29.05% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goel Food Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goel Food Products are 8.34 and 0.79 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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