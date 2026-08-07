What is the share price of Goel Food Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Food Products is ₹12.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Goel Food Products? The Goel Food Products is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Food Products? The market cap of Goel Food Products is ₹23.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goel Food Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goel Food Products are ₹12.52 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goel Food Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Food Products is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Goel Food Products is ₹8.54 as on .

How has the Goel Food Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Goel Food Products has shown returns of 1.79% over the past day, -0.87% for the past month, -31.97% over 3 months, -31.56% over 1 year, -29.05% across 3 years, and -4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goel Food Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goel Food Products are 8.34 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global