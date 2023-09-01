Follow Us

GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹190.00 Closed
9.0115.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Goel Food Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.00₹190.00
₹190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹223.45
₹190.00
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹174.30
Volume
800

Goel Food Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1190
  • R2190
  • R3190
  • Pivot
    190
  • S1190
  • S2190
  • S3190

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.99188.39
  • 10176.76186.26
  • 20176.58180.25
  • 50136.21168.38
  • 10083.67155.87
  • 20041.840

Goel Food Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.0611.1122.5840.7414.05141.27141.27
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Goel Food Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Goel Food Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Goel Food Products Ltd.

Goel Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1996PLC076909 and registration number is 076909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Goyal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Rashmi Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yatharth Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Goutam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goel Food Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Food Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Goel Food Products Ltd. is ₹71.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goel Food Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goel Food Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Goel Food Products Ltd. is 4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goel Food Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goel Food Products Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goel Food Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goel Food Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goel Food Products Ltd. is ₹223.45 and 52-week low of Goel Food Products Ltd. is ₹105.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

