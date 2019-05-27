Godrej Indus Ratings | Buy — Nature’s Basket sale likely to be value-accretive

Godrej Industries (GIL) has sold its retail arm to Spencer\u2019s Retail for cash consideration of `3 bn. We believe it is a value-accretive divestment as GIL has sold Nature\u2019s Basket before further erosion of balance sheet and brand strength. We expect GIL to use the cash proceeds to repay debt. The FCF of GIL funds losses of Nature\u2019s Basket but now we expect higher dividend payouts. As per I-Sec target prices for Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties and Godrej Agrovet, GIL\u2019s value works out to `776. At current prices of listed subsidiaries and associates, GIL\u2019s value works out to `749. The stock trades at a discount of 49% to combined market value of subsidiaries and associates vs our assumption of 20% holding company discount (considering dividend distribution tax). We maintain our Buy rating on GIL with a target price of `776. Nature\u2019s basket was a leaking boat: Nature\u2019s basket has generated losses for the past 10 years. The accumulated losses are `3.5 bn. We note, Godrej Industries had reduced the number of stores and tweaked the format in FY17-18. It also increased focus on online retail but losses continued. Maintain Buy: We value GIL at `776 as per the SoTP methodology and I-Sec target prices for GIL\u2019s listed subsidiaries and associates. At current market prices of the listed subsidiaries and associates, GIL\u2019s value per share works out to `749. At holding company discounts of 30%, 40% and 50%, GIL\u2019s value per share works out to `660, `571 and `482, respectively. Even with historical average discount of 43%, GIL\u2019s TP will be `544, indicating upside of 20%.