Godrej Consumer Products has drawn fresh attention after its latest quarterly update pointed to stronger-than-expected domestic momentum and a stable global business. Two brokerage houses, Nuvama and Nomura, have reiterated ‘Buy’ ratings, citing volume growth in India, easing pressure in Indonesia, and the company’s ability to manage rising input costs. Target prices from the two firms suggest meaningful upside from current levels, supported by steady demand in home care and personal care categories.

Nuvama on Godrej Consumer Products: Buy

Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1,565, implying an upside of about 56.6%.

The brokerage said the company’s domestic business continues to perform better than expected, with volume growth running ahead of earlier estimates. It now expects consolidated revenue and EBITDA to grow by 10% and 11% year-on-year respectively, an improvement over its earlier projections. India volumes are seen rising 9%, driven by broad-based demand across categories.

Nuvama said domestic business is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth and high single-digit volume growth, with broad-based momentum across categories.

The firm pointed out that home care and personal care segments remain key drivers, with home care likely to post around 11% growth and personal care close to 8%. It also noted that volumes excluding soaps are set to grow in double digits, indicating stronger traction in newer and premium categories.

On the international front, the brokerage flagged early signs of recovery in Indonesia, where competitive intensity has eased. It expects mid single-digit volume growth in that market, while the Africa, US and Middle East business is likely to maintain steady expansion.

Nuvama also addressed concerns around rising raw material costs. It expects cost pressures of around 6% to 8% in the first half of financial year 2027, driven by crude oil and palm oil prices. However, it believes the company has enough levers to manage this.

“The company aims to mitigate the impact via calibrated pricing, cost efficiency initiatives and optimized advertising spends,” the brokerage noted.

Despite near-term margin pressure, Nuvama expects profitability to remain stable, supported by operating leverage and cost control measures. It also highlighted that consolidated performance should stay close to double-digit growth levels, even as input costs remain elevated.

The brokerage added that margins are likely to stay within a steady range in the domestic business, while overall earnings growth will be supported by both volume expansion and pricing actions.

Nomura on Godrej Consumer Products: Buy

Nomura has also retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1,525, implying an upside of about 54.8%.

The global brokerage said the company’s fourth quarter update came in slightly ahead of its expectations on revenue, while profitability remained in line. It estimates revenue growth of about 9.5% year-on-year, led by strong India demand.

“Nomura said consolidated revenue growth in the quarter would be close to double digits, supported by high single-digit volume growth in India,”

According to the firm, the India business continues to lead performance with expected revenue growth of around 10% and volume growth of about 8%. It also expects double-digit growth in categories outside soaps, indicating continued traction in newer segments.

Nomura highlighted that EBITDA growth is likely to come in at 11% to 12%, broadly tracking revenue growth. Margins are expected to hold steady, supported by operating leverage and a stable gross margin environment.

The brokerage acknowledged near-term cost pressures, estimating a 6% to 9% impact from elevated raw material prices if current levels persist. Even so, it believes the company is well placed to manage these challenges.

“Management remains confident in its ability to offset cost headwinds through pricing actions, cost savings, media optimization and operating leverage,” Nomura said.

Nomura also pointed to structural improvements within the company over the past few years, including stronger brand investments, supply chain efficiencies, and expansion into newer categories such as liquid detergents and fragrances.

It noted that these initiatives are beginning to reflect in growth trends, particularly in underpenetrated segments where consumption remains low compared to global benchmarks.

The brokerage further said that Indonesia, which had been a drag earlier, is showing signs of stabilisation, with market share gains and easing competition. The Africa, US and Middle East portfolio continues to post healthy growth, adding to overall momentum.

“GCPL remains confident in the resilience of its portfolio, the strength of its brands, and its ability to deliver sustained, profitable growth going forward,” Nomura said.

Nomura expects the company to deliver mid-teens EBITDA growth in financial year 2027 if it maintains current margin levels. It also sees earnings growth supported by innovation-led categories such as air care, liquid laundry and premium personal care products.

Growth drivers remain broad-based across markets

Both brokerages converge on one key point. The India business is doing the heavy lifting, supported by steady demand across core categories and faster growth in newer segments.

Home care continues to benefit from household insecticides and liquid detergents, while personal care is seeing traction in hair colours and deodorants. These segments are helping offset slower growth in traditional soap categories.

International markets are no longer a major concern. Indonesia is stabilising after a period of intense competition, while Africa and the Middle East continue to deliver consistent growth.

At the same time, both Nuvama and Nomura see the company benefiting from premiumisation trends. As consumers shift towards higher-value products, margins and revenue growth could improve over time.

Margins under pressure but recovery path visible

Rising input costs remain a near-term challenge. Both reports flag crude oil and palm oil prices as key variables that could affect margins in the coming quarters.

Even so, neither brokerage sees this as a long-term concern. Pricing actions, cost savings and operational efficiencies are expected to cushion the impact.

There is also an expectation that demand remains resilient enough to absorb gradual price increases, especially in categories where the company has strong brand positioning.

Conclusion

Two independent research houses arrive at a similar view on Godrej Consumer Products. Demand in India is holding firm, international markets are stabilising, and the company is managing cost pressures without derailing growth.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.