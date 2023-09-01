Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.76
|-25.93
|-23.08
|-67.95
|-23.08
|-28.22
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MP2016PLC041592 and registration number is 041592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹66.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is -44.25 and PB ratio of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is 0.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.