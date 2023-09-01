Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MP2016PLC041592 and registration number is 041592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.