Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GODHA CABCON & INSULATION LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.00₹1.00
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹2.08
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
45,49,663

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11
  • R21
  • R31
  • Pivot
    1
  • S11
  • S21
  • S31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.811.02
  • 102.870.99
  • 202.930.99
  • 503.591.04
  • 1005.671.19
  • 20010.041.84

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.76-25.93-23.08-67.95-23.08-28.22
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Share Holdings

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.

Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MP2016PLC041592 and registration number is 041592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipesh Godha
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Rupali Godha
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Godha
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamaljeet Singh Ajimal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravish Kandhari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikrant Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.?

The market cap of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹66.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is -44.25 and PB ratio of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is 0.96 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

